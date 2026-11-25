A travel writer reflects on a homestay in rural Japan with Shoko Kawachi and argues that counting countries misses what makes travel meaningful. He estimates he has visited about 100 countries but says repeat visits matter more.

A travel writer who estimates he has visited about 100 countries says he genuinely has no idea how many nations he has been to, and argues that counting countries is the wrong way to travel.

Discovering Kaminaomi in Japan

The admission comes after a return visit to Japan, where he stayed with Shoko Kawachi, a 73-year-old retiree, in the rural village of Kaminaomi in southern Japan. It took him probably 20 visits to Japan before he discovered Kawachi and Kaminaomi. No one just stumbles upon Kaminaomi. There are no major attractions nearby, and no pilgrimage trail runs through it.

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No highways pass here. No famous product is made in the area. Kaminaomi is a sleepy collection of just a few houses, with no bar, no restaurant and no post office. The rhythm of the day is set by the sun: people rise when it rises, to tend to the rice fields and orchards.

They rest when it reaches its zenith. There is really no need for tourists to visit Kaminaomi, except for Kawachi and her little homestay. The writer visited her last year and slept in the old house she shares with her husband, Mitsuo. He joined them in the afternoon at their small farm, helping to collect chestnuts, to pick persimmons and fish for small crabs in the stream running nearby.

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He helped Kawachi cook dinner in the evening. They sat around drinking cold Asahi Super Dry and getting to know each other through the magic of Google Translate. He later described sitting on the stoop outside and watching the village settle into its evening routine. This is not a place you just stumble across.

It is a place you make an effort to get to, an experience you plan when you have done many of the other big Japanese experiences and the Golden Triangle of Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka has started losing its lustre. No one goes here on their first trip to Japan. There are parts of countries you will not discover, like rural Japan, unless you visit more than once.

There is so much joy in return visits to countries you love, and so much opportunity to know them on a deeper, more intimate level. That is part of why the writer does not understand the attraction of travellers counting countries they have visited, always striving for more. He asks how many countries you have been to, and says he genuinely has no idea how many he has visited.

Sometimes he takes a guess, to pen a short biography for someone he is writing for. It serves a purpose to put a number on it, a shorthand way of showing your experience. He thinks he has been to about 100 countries, but he is not certain. The tendency for travellers to count countries is not new.

Social Media Fuels Country Counting

There is a Travelers Century Club, an exclusive association for people who have visited more than 100 nations. It was formed in 1954 and is still going strong. Still, he feels the practice has been magnified and exacerbated, as pretty much everything has, by social media. People want to visit every country in the world, or at least they want to say they have.

They want to display the flags of every nation they have been to in their social media bio. They want to use a number, much like he does professionally, as shorthand to show experience and expertise. Plenty of the content fed by various algorithms encourages this box-ticking approach. One such post says: If you have been to more than half of these countries then you are a real traveller.

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Another states: Most people have only been to five of these cities. And so on. But the writer says if you are counting countries, you are doing things wrong. You are viewing travel through the wrong lens.

This should not be an exercise in box-ticking or boasting. Travel should be slow and immersive, it should be personal and special. Is it better to visit one country 100 times, or to visit 100 countries just once? He does not think there is a right or wrong answer.

Value of Deep Travel

It is entirely up to you. Who cares about the number? He enjoys the thrill of the new and unfamiliar, but he also understands the pleasure of deep knowledge and personal connection. Going back to a place over and over again is not necessarily trying to relive old memories.

It is getting to know somewhere you love on a different level, which is just as valuable a form of exploration as going somewhere entirely new. The person he knows who has probably travelled more than anyone else he has ever met, a German guy named Marco, has been to fewer than 100 countries. But his experience in somewhere like Russia, which he loves, is unparalleled.

Russia is a huge and diverse country divided into numerous unique cultural and geographical areas, including 21 semi-autonomous republics, the likes of Bashkortostan, Chechnya, Dagestan, Tatarstan and Mordovia. Marco does not get to add a new number or a new flag to his social media bio when he visits one of these places.

But he does get a phenomenal cultural experience that will add far more to the life of someone who loves to travel than, say, driving through Liechtenstein and racking up another number. Without repeat visits to Japan, the writer would know so little about this confounding and complex country. In some ways he still does, even after spending so long trying to understand it. Part of the knowledge you gain here is that you know so little.

But the reward is also little gains, small wonders, new places and amazing people. It is beers on the stoop with Shoko Kawachi, watching as the sun sets on another remarkable day. You cannot put a number on that.