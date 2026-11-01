Countdown drew nearly 3 million viewers weekly and made Molly Meldrum one of the most powerful people in Australian music. His fan-first charm and chaotic enthusiasm turned a Sunday pop show into a cultural event.

Countdown was once so big it is impossible to imagine any TV show being that big again. At its height the ABC Sunday night pop music program was watched by nearly 3 million people a week, when Australia had a population of just 15 million.

That means one in five Australians tuned in weekly to hear and see the music and artists everyone would be talking about. The first show actually aired at 6.30pm on a Friday, November 8, 1974, not on a Sunday. Viewers were emotionally invested in the top 10 countdown that gave the show its name at the end of each week.

Also read Ian Molly Meldrum, Australian music icon and Countdown talent coordinator, dies aged 83

Molly Meldrum Central Role

Fans backed this song or that to take the top spot, sometimes willing a favourite to seven weeks in a row. Molly Meldrum was central to it all. He did not start as host but inevitably assumed that role as his Humdrum news segment grew from a five or 10 minute allocation and infected the entire hour with giddy enthusiasm for the new, the fresh and the latest.

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He was the high priest of fan culture long before there was a term for it. Meldrum gushed about new acts he discovered on his travels, whether from the United States, the UK, Sweden or even Belgium. He championed The Knack, Gary Numan, Kate Bush, Adam and the Ants, ABBA and Plastic Bertrand.

Closer to home he shone a light on Skyhooks, Sherbet, Split Enz, Models, James Freud and the Teenage Radio Stars, Mi-Sex, Kids in the Kitchen and I'm Talking. Chances are you heard or saw those acts for the first time on Countdown, probably with the cover of their new record disappearing in a blaze of white as Molly inexpertly caught the reflected glare of a studio light.

Meldrum Charm and Expertise

Camera craft aside, Molly knew his stuff and he knew the stuff Australia was likely to like. That made him an expert of sorts, but you would never have guessed it. He bumbled, he stumbled, he mumbled and occasionally he even grumbled. His whole shtick was predicated on being a likeable and harmless duffer who just happened to be incredibly well connected and switched on when it came to music.

He was a tastemaker and a career maker too if you were lucky enough to be anointed. Countdown was axed in 1987. For his thoughts on the man, one observer offered a typically arch line: attribution of the wit of others pains me, but Michael Shrimpton, the executive producer of Countdown, captured something of the swirl of chaos he generated and the inadequacy of spoken language to marshal the frenzy of his thoughts.

That was not the full truth, adds Symons. His vaudeville charm was pretending to get it wrong. A voiceover man from 1980 until the show's end said Molly knew what was going on and could play the game. Countdown was a big production with around 40 people including set builders, floor managers, producers and people in the control room, says Wood.

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Show Production and Curation

We all wanted to make the best show we could, Wood says, but it was Meldrum who brought the life to it. He would arrive at the Countdown unit a couple of days before the show and present 20 acts he wanted on. They would yell and scream and argue and throw things, and eventually he would get the ones he wanted on air, probably three live Australian acts and half a dozen overseas clips.

Countdown's power and appeal owed much to Meldrum's curation. But it was also a product of broader forces: the upsurge in and assertion of Australian cultural identity in the early 1970s; the fact the ABC was unique in reaching into metro and rural areas alike; the transition from black and white to colour television; the emergence of the music video as a distinct art form; the paucity of viewing options in the pre-digital era; and, at least until VCRs became ubiquitous in the mid 1980s, the fact you could only watch a show when it was actually broadcast.

It became must-watch TV and it made Meldrum one of the most powerful people on it. Fans queued outside the ABC's former Ripponlea studios in the Melbourne suburb of Elsternwick to be part of the live Countdown audience. Molly became massive not in spite of but precisely because of his limitations as a presenter. His ineptitude made him seem an enthusiast who had stumbled into a brilliant job rather than a scheming careerist.

Secret Sauce Of Success

That made him comfortingly ordinary even as he was doing the most extraordinary things, meeting the world's biggest stars and fronting one of the nation's biggest shows. Like those of us who watched every week, he was first and foremost a fan. And that, more than anything, was the secret sauce at the heart of Countdown. Pop stars and politicians paid tribute to music guru Molly Meldrum after his death. Supposedly, I'm an icon, Meldrum once said. I don't like that.