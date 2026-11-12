Trump backs Hegseth after failed Republican impeachment push in House

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has survived an impeachment attempt by Republican congressman Thomas Massie and now has full backing from President Trump, who is digging in behind him amid a White House under siege.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has survived an impeachment attempt by Republican congressman Thomas Massie and now has the full backing of President Donald Trump, marking a dramatic reversal from just weeks ago when conventional wisdom in Washington held that Hegseth was headed for the exit.

The impeachment push failed after 11 Democrats failed to show up to vote, including former speaker Nancy Pelosi, who returned to San Francisco for a Veterans Day event. Others said they were stuck in traffic after attending an off-site new member reception.

Also read Hegseth Calls Impeachment a Stunt Before House Vote

Hegseth's Turbulent Period

The failed attempt caps a turbulent period for Hegseth that began with reports he and Trump clashed at Camp David about munitions shortages caused by the war in Iran, and why the president had apparently been misled about the problem. That was the latest in a series of controversies that seemed to pit the Pentagon against the White House. Earlier, reports indicated Hegseth's department had unilaterally paused weapons shipments to Ukraine and scaled back the US troop presence in Romania.

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Hegseth also clashed with top military personnel and replaced several of them. There was an air of chaos and churn around the defence secretary, and Trump acknowledged receiving complaints. The situation drew comparisons to President George W Bush's decision to fire defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld the day after a devastating midterm election when the GOP lost control of both chambers.

That dismissal also took place amid the increasingly unpopular war in Iraq, which had become the exact kind of quagmire that Rumsfeld famously said I don't do. Even though Hegseth was executing Trump's orders in Iran, he loomed as a potential fall guy for a war that was never popular and grew less so after initial peace plans collapsed. Hegseth's removal from the cabinet seemed imminent, but now the president is digging in behind him.

Midterm Election Impact

The midterm election results changed the equation. After the GOP lost both chambers to the Democrats with big majorities, the Trump White House is now under siege and preparing to fight. Trump has appointed hardline loyalist Stephen Miller as his chief of staff, replacing the more establishment Republican Susie Wiles. This is a White House that is going to war, and its instinct is to defend its people.

So when Hegseth faced an impeachment push from Republican congressman Thomas Massie, he was no longer a liability but a potential victim, and Trump does not want to lose. Hegseth and newly appointed White House chief of staff Stephen Miller were seen together at a White House Halloween event.

In any normal political environment, getting impeached would be a bad thing for a cabinet member, said Josh Rogin, security analyst at the Washington Post's WP Intelligence unit, on CNN this week. But in Trump's mind and in Hegseth's mind, this is a badge of honour. And what Thomas Massie has done is inadvertently throw Pete Hegseth a lifeline. A week ago, we all thought he was on his way out the door.

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Hegseth Gains Presidential Support

Now he's got the full backing of the president, and he's making content off of it. While next year's changing of the guard will mean Democrats can easily impeach Hegseth in the House, they would not have anywhere near the two-thirds majority needed to convict him in the Senate. As Rogin observed, it allows Hegseth to play the martyr, while Trump can decry the Democrats' impeachment attempts as lawfare and weaponisation.

In a performance that won praise from the president, Hegseth used a rare Pentagon news conference to link his plight with Trump's. They had impeached Trump twice before, he said. Now, they're trying a third time, this time against a member of his cabinet. They will fail again.

And if standing with President Trump puts me in that company, I'll take that company every day of the week. Trump gave Hegseth a shout-out during his Veterans Day remarks on Wednesday, prompting a resounding cheer from the crowd. I had a feeling that was going to happen, the president remarked. Hegseth's survival is now a marker of Trump's success, while his removal would be a signal of the president's failure.

The defence secretary could still be forced out if it becomes politically expedient. He is reportedly interested in a Senate vacancy caused by the Republican senator for Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn, being elected governor of that state. But Hegseth is now the face of two wars: the one against Iran, and the one against the Democrats. And it's the latter that will keep him in the job.