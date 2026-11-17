After her husband David died of pancreatic cancer in 2023, a woman used a shared goals list to build a new life, completing 16 items in her widow gap year.

At her 62-year-old husband David's funeral in 2023, a friend who had lost his wife six years earlier promised things would get better. Give yourself a year, he said.

When your world has just imploded, though, a year feels like forever. The author kept busy by moving through a to-do list 91 items deep, filing paperwork, cancelling credit cards and donating medical supplies. She survived the firsts, such as the first anniversary alone, and navigated emotional milestones like taking off her wedding ring. As the one-year mark approached, she envisioned graduating into a life that felt normal again.

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Widowhood Second Year Hardest

But when her widow odometer rolled onto Day 365, she felt anything but. The vision she had of her future had died along with her husband. The second year of widowhood is often considered the hardest, according to Litsa Williams, a grief therapist and co-founder of the online grief organisation What's Your Grief. You're out of survival mode and looking at forever, she says.

You have to figure out how to rebuild an entire life, and that can feel overwhelming. For the past three decades, her identity had centered on her family. Now, her two adult sons were living in different states, and no one needed her. She had to create a life from scratch and had no idea where to start.

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Megan Devine, the author of It's OK That You're Not OK, says: In year two, you have a little more breathing room to explore. In her case, the to-do list had given her something to focus on; incidentally, she had already created another one. The December before he died, David suggested they each make a list of goals.

Finally empty-nesters, the exercise was designed to give them structure and things to look forward to during the ensuing year. David had framed their lists and set them on their nightstands. But then, two weeks later, he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

She had put them in a drawer right after he died, not wanting to be reminded of the fun they had writing them and the future she thought she would have, so she dug hers out and placed it back on her nightstand. While her to-do list in the first year was about surviving, this list was about living. David had unknowingly given her a blueprint for life without him, a roadmap for what she called her widow gap year.

Improvisation Class Gave Tools

Just like students take time to explore before committing to what's next, she gave herself permission to figure out who she was now that she was no longer someone's wife. It wasn't a sabbatical, it was an invitation to gather new experiences and decide what fit. The first thing she tackled on the list was taking an improv class, something she had always wanted to do. She had no idea it would also give her tools to move forward.

One of the early exercises was creating a scene with a partner by taking turns adding a word. Her storyline was about planning a trip to the beach. She thought she had teed up the perfect list of items to bring until her partner threw a curveball and said the word furry. She paused, unsure how to proceed, then tossed back an equally absurd addition: underpants.

Her classmates laughed, the instructor announced and scene, and she remembered that plot twists can sometimes make life more interesting. Improv turned out to be a lifeline, teaching her that she can't always control an outcome. Instead of just enduring uncertainty, she could find a way to participate in it. Enjoying the class gave her confidence to try more new things, and she started saying yes, and to other items on her list.

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She signed up for baton-twirling lessons, volunteered at her town's annual Christmas festival and saw Keith Urban in concert. A big goal on the list was visiting Paris, though it felt out of reach at first. Before she married, she travelled for writing assignments, but embarking on a solo excursion was like engaging a muscle she hadn't used in decades.

Channelling the woman who used to walk into new places on her own, she booked a five-day solo trip to celebrate her 60th birthday. With the exception of the Eiffel Tower, she skipped tourist attractions and let curiosity be her guide, roaming cobblestone streets without a plan. On her final day, she toasted the courageous new person she could feel bubbling up inside her with a glass of French champagne.

While having new experiences was becoming easier, finding people to do them with was not. David had always made their social plans, and their circle consisted primarily of couples. As a widow, she no longer fit in, and invitations disappeared. Out for a walk in her neighbourhood on Labor Day weekend, the sound of laughter and the aroma of barbecues from backyard parties reminded her that she was alone.

Building New Social Life

Her pity party lasted one day. Instead of waiting for someone to remember her, she joined groups that revolved around her interests, such as writing and hiking. She pushed herself out of her introverted comfort zone, asking people out for coffee. Eventually, a new social life started forming, composed of interesting people she would have never met otherwise.

Her life started looking very different. Reimagining yourself is common after loss, says Erin Wehrman, a Missouri State University assistant professor who studies how identities can change during times of crisis. When you lose an important person, especially a spouse, the narrative you have of your life is disrupted, she explains. You have to adjust the narrative in a way that makes sense and allows you to figure out who you are without them.

While her friend's words at David's funeral were comforting, getting through the first 12 months was just the start. During her gap year, she checked 16 items off her list. Surprisingly, some of her favourite experiences from that year weren't on the list at all, such as volunteering to wear a chicken costume during a racetrack's family night and taking ukulele lessons with her sister.

She never would have imagined doing any of those things before she started saying yes, and. The goal hadn't been to stop grieving. It was to prove to herself that she could explore interests, cultivate friendships and imagine a future without knowing exactly what comes next. It was to learn how to start living again.