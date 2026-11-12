The Diplomat returns for season four with Allison Janney as President Grace Penn

The Diplomat season four explores an erratic US president played by Emmy winner Allison Janney, as Kate Wyler navigates global crises and a fragile marriage. A fifth season has been announced.

The Diplomat has returned for a fourth season, with Allison Janney winning an Emmy for her role as President Grace Penn. The series continues to fire on all cylinders, combining a dynamic cast, razor-sharp dialogue and the propulsive pace of a thriller.

The show serves up a deliciously fizzy cocktail of ingredients. It features robust battles of the sexes and a wild ride through the backroom manoeuvres of global politics. As a bonus, there are the pleasures of what creator and showrunner Debora Cahn has called location porn: a gallery of glamorous settings viewers could never hope to enter. The glossy, big-budget political drama is not about interminable meetings over trade deals in undistinguished conference rooms.

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Jet-Setting Diplomacy in High-Style Settings

It operates closer to the jet-setting realm of James Bond, building its world in English castles, American coastal mansions and Italian villas. When in Paris, it is a gala function at the Louvre. The series is not concerned with fuel prices or the cost of living crisis. Focusing on international relations at the top levels of government, it is high stakes in high style.

Aircraft carriers are attacked, NATO is threatened and nuclear weapons are stolen; the Western world seems perpetually on the brink of war. It is grounded in the real world, but not exactly as we know it. The Diplomat takes big swings at big subjects, and the skill of the cast and the quality of the writing help to make them work. The accelerated pace and omnipresent sense of urgency fuel the drama.

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The recent, compelling and cleverly shaped fourth season attests that it continues to fire on all cylinders. The series began in 2023 with the appointment of Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) as American ambassador to the UK. It has charted her frequently fraught progress, establishing early that she is a career foreign-service officer more comfortable working in Afghanistan than in London.

Kate Wyler: A Raw Nerve in Polished Diplomacy

Kate is accustomed to bargaining in basements with warlords, more confident wearing a burqa than a ballgown to do her job. For her, submitting to interviews with fashion magazines about her life and marriage is torture. She is comfortable striding around purposefully in a wardrobe of black pantsuits. She has to be reminded by her stalwart deputy, Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh), to brush her hair.

Although extremely cluey in the ways of the world, Kate is not necessarily suited to the niceties of diplomatic service. Such a high-profile position demands a shift in a range of ways, including learning about English protocols and practices while endeavouring to represent the priorities of her president. Cahn and Russell have both described their title character as a raw nerve.

But she is also a dutiful servant of her country, and advocating for its interests has not been a cakewalk. Through the series, the US has not proven itself to be a reliable or trustworthy force. The recent season has presented particular challenges reflecting intriguing real-world parallels. There has been ongoing concern about the psychological fitness of the US commander-in-chief.

President Penn's Descent into Erratic Leadership

Vice-President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) ascended to the Oval Office following the sudden death of the previous incumbent at the end of the second season. Given Penn's problematic history when she took the top job, Kate and her equally experienced husband, foreign-service veteran Hal (Rufus Sewell), had doubts about her judgement and capabilities. From early in the new season, after President Penn is the victim of an assassination attempt, concerns about her state of mind and her behaviour steadily escalate.

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In the aftermath of the shooting, she becomes more impatient, aggressive and intolerant of objections. She is increasingly erratic, her temper short and her attitude combative. She jeopardises long-time alliances and steers her country towards conflict. There are clearly parallels with the current leader of the US, including the shooting, but given the gender swap, Cahn and her writers also get to play with the idea of an embattled woman digging in and doubling down.

The troubled and troubling leader is desperate to demonstrate that she is not weak or unfit for her role. She refuses to acknowledge any chink in her armour that might be exploited by enemies or rivals. The reliably terrific Janney, who this year won an Emmy for the role, has made a meal of the part. The Diplomat astutely incorporates attributes of other shows that debut showrunner Cahn has worked on as a writer and producer.

It recalls The West Wing's pace, literate dialogue and passion for the mechanics of politics. It also becomes a bit of a reunion, not only with Janney and Bradley Whitford as her husband, but also director Alex Graves, one of The West Wing's key directors. It also brings Homeland's suspense, edgy characterisations and unrelenting sense of threat, as well as Grey's Anatomy's affection for attractive, capable professionals and their messy romantic lives.

Front and centre are the Wylers: a pair of talented, knowledgeable and ambitious people navigating a tempestuous, see-sawing marriage. There is also the wobbly relationship between Stuart and the CIA station chief, Eidra Park (Ali Ahn); and more recently, the increasingly uncomfortable union of the Penns.

Another highlight has been the writing and casting of the English prime ministers: initially the cunning, impulsive and explosive Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) and, in the new season, a vivid contrast provided by the steely, strategic Bethan Vaughan (Jodie Whittaker). Given the fourth season's timely attention to the ructions ignited by a loose-cannon president, it would be fascinating to know what is happening in The Diplomat's writers' room following the midterm elections.

How will they respond to the radically changed landscape in the US? Given a fifth season was recently announced, hopefully we will not have to wait too long to find out.