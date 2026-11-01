Hot Divorcee Summer trend reshapes women's travel with solo luxury trips

A cultural trend called Hot Divorcee Summer, popularized by comedian Tatty Macleod, is reshaping how women travel with a focus on radical freedom and putting oneself first.

A cultural trend known as Hot Divorcee Summer is reshaping how women travel, with a focus on radical freedom and putting oneself first. The term was popularized by comedian Tatty Macleod, who shared her vision on social media in April.

I am so over Brat summer, she said. More of a Divorcee Summer. I want it to look like I belong on a yacht. I have got a couple of houses, various dead husbands, I have got a toy boy in the bathroom.

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I just travel and spend. She purred like a 1930s starlet beneath a floppy, pink sunhat. The trend is figurative rather than literal, less about marital status than a mood and energy. It is untethered, unbothered and unencumbered by a man's needs or opinions, or anyone's needs and opinions for that matter, perhaps for the first time in a woman's life.

Women Embrace Radical Freedom On Holiday

In the early European summer, on the peninsula of Cap d'Antibes, I reclined on a sun lounger next to two 40-year-old women from Melbourne. One was in a long-term relationship, the other newly single. They were taking a two-week jaunt along the French Riviera before a final stop in Paris for shopping, pain au chocolat and dinner at Hotel Costes.

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I would rather travel with a girlfriend than my partner; we are so much more aligned, said the former, her eyes glimmering behind huge Dior sunglasses. Would I spend my day doing this with a man? asked the other, gesturing towards her goblet of spritz, Sally Hepworth novel and the sweep of lapis-blue sea.

After a stay at Hotel Belles Rives, the legendary art deco haunt in Juan-les-Pins, they were headed for the beach clubs of St Tropez, the perfumeries of Grasse and nowhere with a golf course. The Hot Divorcee might go a week without washing her hair, letting the greys do as they please, as she drifts around the Balearic island of Formentera and orders lobster before noon.

She is equally at liberty to slip to the hotel spa for a skin-tightening treatment. Self-indulgence is a prerequisite, but the pleasures are entirely self-prescribed: the best hotel suite, a faintly ridiculous wellness ritual, a pottery class that would have been vetoed by every previous travel companion.

This is about women seizing the moment and not waiting for someone else to be available to experience the places they want to go, says Jules Perowne, founder and chief executive of global luxury travel communications consultancy Perowne International. Those places span continents, cultures and price points, but all offer a taste of the good life. For Perowne, the trend calls for destinations where being alone feels unremarkable.

Hotels Cater To Solo Female Travelers

The hotels getting it right understand that a woman travelling solo does not want to be tucked into a corner. Take Sardinia, which has a split personality. Costa Smeralda in the north-east has been an exclusive summer playground since the 1960s, where megayachts jostle for space in the marinas and old money meets Hollywood meets Silicon Valley over long lunches and DJ sets.

Yet beyond that enclave it is rugged and rural, a succession of sugar-white beaches where Italian families practise the art of the dolce vita. For the Hot Divorcee, this makes an appealing combination: a boat trip through secluded coves on waters so vivid they render filters redundant; languid hours under a beach umbrella; bowls of homemade pasta and scoops of dripping gelato; an evening dressed up for dinner in Porto Cervo; a stay somewhere special, like Cala di Volpe, the rustically lavish icon that once starred in the Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me, or the less flashy Le Dune Piscinas eco resort.

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In 2027, Rocco Forte Costa Smeralda and Mandarin Oriental will both open on the north-east coast, too. Or she might venture inland, where Sardinia's famously long-lived nonnas offer ageing advice to rival any wellness or longevity retreat. An important caveat: Hot Divorcee Summer is not a self-improvement exercise. Eating, praying and loving are welcome, but they have to happen organically, and there is no obligation to return home transformed.

Nor is it a traditional girls' trip with shared itineraries, group decisions and expectations of collective revelry. If partying is on the agenda, it leans much more sophisticated than a rhinestone-crusted hen's do or big, boisterous birthday. No organised fun, no matching outfits, no tiaras, no bottles announced with sparklers.

Le Bus Palladium, two recently opened five-star boutique hotels in Paris, boast louche underground nightclubs and live music venues, so you can make a night of it or not, without having to organise a ride home. L'Aventure hotel Paris has an on-site nightclub so you can make a night of it.

Nightlife And Wellness Shape Itineraries

Nomade Temple in Madrid was built around experiences, too, with a speakeasy and club inspired by the city's 1980s cultural awakening, along with a daily roster of workshops and events designed to bring people together: psychedelic breathwork sessions, social saunas, run clubs, sketch classes, vermouth and flamenco afternoons. The restaurant at Hotel Belles Rives in Juan-les-Pins, south-eastern France, offers waterfront dining.

Other cultural touchstones for the trend include The White Lotus, wafting through Sicily in a silk headscarf and caftan, trailing oversized luggage, romantic delusions and a sweet whiff of chaos. It is Kristin Scott Thomas as Fiona in Four Weddings and a Funeral, if she had given up waiting for Charles, booked herself a suite at La Mamounia, Marrakesh, and developed a taste for textile weaving.

And it is Nicole Kidman as herself, lounging poolside at Portofino's Splendido this July, then island-hopping with Zoe Saldana in Greece, dressed almost exclusively in white linen and crochet. Once the heart of South Beach's 1990s social scene, the Hotel Delano Miami has emerged from a six-year renovation. An obnoxiously large hat might be the visual calling card for the Hot Divorcee Summer, but it is where the aesthetic parameters end.

The Divorcee's proverbial hotness, as she decamps to somewhere with better weather and fewer obligations, is an attitude and a state of mind.