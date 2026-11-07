Texas Democrats Sweep Statewide Races and Flip Legislative Chamber for First Time Since 1994

Texas Democrats won every statewide office and flipped one chamber of the legislature, with James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa leading a historic shift after three decades of Republican dominance.

Texas Democrats swept every statewide office and flipped one chamber of the legislature on Tuesday, ending three decades of Republican dominance in the state. Not since 1994, before more than 40 per cent of living Texans were born, had Democrats won a single statewide office.

The party so long out of power achieved an epic feat with few if any parallels in modern politics. Senator Ted Cruz, a likely 2028 presidential contender who was not on Texas ballots this year, reacted on his podcast Wednesday. Texas is blue. That is a hard sentence to utter, Cruz said.

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As we sit here today, I am the only statewide elected Republican who remains in Texas. That is not something I ever thought I would say. The tectonic shift that rattled Texas has far-reaching implications. Texas is arguably the most influential conservative stronghold, and its policies have rippled across the nation in recent years.

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These include a program that bused migrants into Democratic cities, a restrictive abortion law that put pressure on providers in other states, and a suite of legal challenges that bogged down the Biden administration. Many of its right-wing initiatives were copied by red-state governments nationwide. Its oil and tech billionaires have funded conservative campaigns and causes around the country, earning it the nickname The Texas ATM. All of that seems about to change.

The durability of Democrats incoming government does remain in question. Texas voters are angry and impatient, yet still broadly conservative. Should Democrats overreach, they risk backlash from a Republican base already primed by the GOPs incendiary rhetoric on social and cultural issues. For now, however, at least some Republicans are willing to give them a chance.

Texas Voters Prioritize Housing Costs And Unity

Kathy Montgomery, 78, a conservative Catholic, said she split her ticket and voted for the Democratic candidate for Senate on moral grounds and to address skyrocketing housing costs. Montgomery hopes that in the wake of perhaps the most divisive statewide election in modern history, Texans can work together to improve the place they love. You have to let go of prejudices, some of what you grew up with, and let people into your heart, she said.

We are not always going to see eye to eye, but give them room to be who they are. Governor elect Gina Hinojosa has promised to address issues Democratic and Republican voters both cited as being priorities, including investing heavily in public schools and pausing data centre development.

But Democrats will still face major structural challenges in governing for the first time in decades, from the balkiness of a Republican-controlled Senate to the sheer lack of Democratic muscle memory when it comes to operating the machinery of government. The good news is because of how badly Republicans have governed, there are so many quick victories in front of them: raising the minimum wage, expanding Medicaid, funding local schools, said former congressman Beto O Rourke, whose near miss in his 2018 Senate race against Cruz awakened his party to the possibility of resurrection.

Democrats Face Structural Challenges In Governing Texas

If people earn more, can see a doctor and their kids are going to better schools, they will richly reward Democrats. At the outset of this campaign season, none of what happened in Texas statewide races seemed imaginable, much less inevitable, to most seasoned partisans on either side. Senator John Cornyn and Governor Greg Abbott, two fixtures with proven bipartisan appeal, were expected to lead the ballot.

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Democrats had also performed poorly in 2024, with the party performance decreasing in the presidential race that year for the first time since 2012. The GOP Senate primary left Democrats elated, however, as they learned they would face an opponent loaded down with years of baggage. Four-term incumbent Cornyn lost to scandal-scarred Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was carried to a landslide victory by an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

The Republican legislature had impeached Paxton in 2023 for bribery and corruption, and his wife, a state senator, is divorcing him for what she said were biblical grounds. Ken Paxton is probably the worst major-party candidate in my lifetime, and I am old, said Matt Angle, a longtime Democratic operative whose work in Texas politics dates to the 1980s.

James Talarico Drives Historic Democratic Crossover Victory

Democrats, meanwhile, elevated a candidate widely seen as giving them their best shot at being competitive: fresh-faced state Representative James Talarico, a scripture-quoting Presbyterian seminary graduate with an uplifting, unifying message that brought national attention, scads of campaign contributions and the potential for GOP crossover votes. Talarico has created history in Texas. If Talarico created a jet stream for other Democrats on the ballot, Republicans, led by Trump, were responsible for the undertow that dragged their side down.

In races across the state, voters cited rising prices, brought on by Trump tariffs and war with Iran, as pushing them toward Democrats. And Trump immigration policies upended House races in districts state Republicans had gerrymandered to try to ensure victory. In the Rio Grande Valley, where voters drifted toward Trump in 2024, Hispanic turnout surged, in part because of alarm over immigration sweeps that caught up hardworking, law-abiding people.

Immigration Policies Drive Latino Voters To Democrats

Starr County, near the bottom tip of the state, where Latinos are close to 100 per cent of the population, saw a 72-point stampede toward Democrats from two years ago, the nation largest margin shift. Texas did not move away from Democrats overnight. Democrats are not going to win it overnight, Texas Democratic Party chair Kendall Scudder said the weekend before Election Day, measuring his optimism.