A24 Pursues Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Amanda Seyfried in You Can See Everything

A24 is seeking a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for Amanda Seyfried's role in the documentary You Can See Everything, where she portrays Elizabeth Holmes. The film explores media ethics and the impact of actors playing real people.

A24 is actively pursuing a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for Amanda Seyfried for her role in the documentary You Can See Everything, directed by Nathan Fielder and Eric Oppenheim.

Amanda Seyfried Steps In For Elizabeth Holmes

The 174-minute film features Seyfried as a stand-in for Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced Theranos founder. This move is unusual for a Hollywood star appearing as herself in a documentary. The film takes a bizarre turn midway through its runtime. After Holmes began her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors, Fielder and Oppenheim, having spent 34 days with Holmes, her partner Billy Evans, and their two young children, lost their accessible documentary subject.

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They called in Amanda Seyfried, who won an Emmy for playing Holmes in the TV series The Dropout. Seyfried steps into Holmes' shoes, literally standing in for Fielder's interactions with Holmes that were not captured on camera. The pair's first interaction is a classic bit of metatextual Fielder cringe comedy. He forces Seyfried to watch Holmes watching Seyfried's performance of her in The Dropout.

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Holmes is in tears at Seyfried's portrayal, which she believes cemented public perception against her. Despite that uncomfortable first exposure, Seyfried dives in further. With a conspiratorial smirk, she becomes an enthusiastic sidekick in Fielder's quest to understand whether Holmes is for real and to satisfy her own curiosity about someone who has become a key figure in her professional life.

Seyfried has been described in reviews as the viewer's cypher, the level-headed presence who calls out Holmes' controlling partner Evans and checks Fielder when she suspects he has fallen under Holmes' spell. But her appearance has thematic heft: she is central to Fielder and Oppenheim's dissection of media ethics. This includes the vampiric relationship between a storyteller and their subject, the blurriness of truth, and how narratives get manipulated depending on who is doing the perceiving.

Media Ethics And Storyteller Subject

Oppenheim has named Janet Malcolm's The Journalist and the Murderer as his favorite book. In the documentary, we see Seyfried's empathic response when Holmes calls her family from prison. She understands the pain of a mother missing the best years of her young children's lives. But she is also compromised: in another scene, Seyfried gets visibly defensive when Evans suggests her performance in The Dropout made Holmes' life infinitely worse.

No one wants to think they have caused another human being to suffer, even if they think that person's behavior borders on sociopathy. She was right to be concerned. In a sadistic touch, Fielder even gets Seyfried as Holmes to re-enact lines where Holmes expresses hurt at Seyfried's portrayal in The Dropout. How could a woman do that to another woman? she says, of herself, in Holmes' mealy-mouthed voice.

Fielder, the dead-faced imp, stares blankly. The protective cloak of fiction has tripped up many actors who have faced public fallout for their performances of real-life figures. As Julian Assange once noted in a letter urging Benedict Cumberbatch to rethink his role in the debauched project The Fifth Estate, feature films are the most powerful and insidious shapers of public perception.

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Richard Jewell sparked a firestorm in 2019, after Scruggs' friends criticized the film's suggestion that Scruggs slept with sources for information. The New York Times published a piece where she slammed the show's depiction as textbook misogyny and said she had received hostile and even threatening messages from viewers. Pam and Tommy, the 2022 series about the couple's notorious tape, was called a Halloween costume by someone who demanded a public apology from the show's creators, whom she labeled assholes.

Actors Playing Real Life Figures

Sometimes actor-y pretension gets in the way. In an infamous interview with Chuck Klosterman, Val Kilmer insisted he understood exactly what it feels like to pull the trigger and take someone's life because he played Doc Holliday in the 1993 film Tombstone. So you are saying you understand how it feels to shoot someone as much as a person who has actually committed a murder? Klosterman followed up incredulously.

I understand it more, Kilmer replied. It is an actor's job. In You Can See Everything, Seyfried proudly gloats that she convinced the world her version of Holmes was the real deal. But her contradictions amid Fielder's cracked hall of mirrors make her the film's most genuine participant.

In an interview, Seyfried said: I am very proud of my work, but it is a tricky thing to play somebody who is real. There are real consequences for the things she did, and if I have any negative impact on her, then that is not necessarily easy to swallow. If anyone in this film can see everything, it is Amanda Seyfried.