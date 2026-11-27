A retiree in his 60s who made more than 100 board applications without winning an interview has received advice from a University of Canberra management lecturer, including targeting not-for-profit boards and seeking feedback through his alumni network.

A retiree in his 60s who has applied for more than 100 board positions without winning a single interview has been advised to look beyond corporate IT and consider not-for-profit boards.

Advice For Retiree Seeking Board Roles

The advice came from Dr Hongbo Guo, a lecturer in management at the University of Canberra, after the reader known as John Shakespeare wrote in about his search. Shakespeare said he spent his career in IT and has just completed a master's degree in a related field. He is looking forward to retirement and wants to give something back.

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After attending a lecture through his alumni network about putting his name forward for board positions, he applied for voluntary roles and positions that come with a small stipend. Despite more than 100 applications, he has not cracked a single interview. The reader said he was looking for options in retirement that would let him contribute. His applications covered both unpaid board roles and positions offering a small stipend, but none progressed to the interview stage.

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He asked what advice would suit someone in his position. Guo said the lack of interviews may come down to a lack of board experience, which he called ironic for such an accomplished practitioner. A survey circulated by the Australian Institute of Company Directors last year found that about two-thirds of directors reported having seven or more years of board experience. That made Guo wonder how boards assess people coming from outside the boardroom.

Not-For-Profit Sector Offers Board Entry

If previous board experience is the deciding credential, where is someone supposed to get their first seat, he asked. The reader may be stuck in a vicious circle, one acknowledged by the AICD. One option is to look at directorships outside corporate IT, specifically in the not-for-profit sector. Not-for-profits and charities can have less competition for board roles and are often considered a starting point for those seeking to contribute as a director.

An NFP board position might let the reader work out whether it is a form of volunteering he enjoys. It could also help him develop or build on skills and knowledge in areas like governance and strategy, which translate across all board roles. Another option comes from Guo, who wonders whether the alumni network might be the best place to seek advice on why the applications have been unsuccessful so far.

He suggested going back to the alumni network and asking for an introduction to someone who has actually shortlisted directors. The reader could show them an application and ask what they would have needed to see to put him on the shortlist. If he keeps confronting only barriers in his search for a board position of any kind, it might be worth considering what other voluntary roles he might find rewarding.

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Leveraging IT Curiosity For Volunteering

Guo said he kept thinking about the reader's decision to go back and study IT while getting ready to retire after spending a whole career in the field. What interested him was that the reader is looking for somewhere he can use what he already knows and still have something to learn. In other words, there are parts of the work he is still curious about and would happily keep doing. Guo said he would start there.

He was curious to know what part of the work the reader will miss most in retirement. It could be helping a junior colleague work through a problem, explaining a messy system, or stopping an organisation from spending money on the wrong thing. Guo said this self-analysis might help the reader find voluntary work outside a boardroom that is both challenging and gratifying.

Generativity And Academic Mentoring Options

Work psychologists call the desire to pass on what we know as a way of helping others develop generativity, Guo explained. Researchers have described it as an inclination to use your experience to benefit future generations, which sounds very much like the giving back the reader talked about in his email. If such volunteering opportunities are not available in the IT sector itself, education may be an alternative.

As the reader had just finished a degree, Guo suggested getting in touch with someone who taught him during his master's and offering one specific contribution. For example, he could mentor a student project team or run guest sessions on an IT decision they have had to make. Decades of experience can be useful to someone in academia even if all they need from you is an hour.