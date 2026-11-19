A Sydney-based travel writer with four decades of experience explains Italian dining culture, from late dinner times to regional pasta and the ritual of la scarpetta.

Eating like an Italian in Italy means embracing late dinners, regional pride, and a table full of conversation. Travel writer Michael Gebicki, who has spent four decades offering practical advice and destination insights, says food is one of the reasons visitors go to Italy.

Dining With Italians Means Late Dinners

The country that gave the world osso bucco, espresso coffee and tiramisu knows a thing or two about dining. Eating in Italy is nearly always a pleasure, but eating Italian food in the company of Italians brings passion, conviviality, gossip and fun to the table. Sitting down to a restaurant dinner with Italians before 8pm is unthinkable. So is doof-doof music and shouty, screeching diners, praise be.

Also read Why the World's Most Famous Italian Dish Doesn't Exist in Its Namesake City

Do not be surprised to see dogs under the tables who appear to have been taught behaviour lessons at Swiss finishing schools. Expect to talk about the food. An Italian relationship with food begins early. Gebicki recalls once being mugged by a bunch of 10-year-old kids busting to sell him a cookbook.

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The book, In the Kitchen with Mirco, was a collection of recipes from their mammas kitchens, all their own work. Where else but Italy would you find kids bursting with pride at having created a cookbook? Soon after you sit down, a basket of bread will appear. You do not have to eat it, it is never great, but do not let the waiter remove it.

The bread is there for the small joy of la scarpetta, the little shoe, the ritual mopping up of the sauce. The starter of antipasto is followed by a primo which is usually pasta, then secondo, meat or fish. The meal might be accompanied by contorni, vegetable dishes, and finally dolce, dessert. If your table has ordered a salad it might be served with or following the main course.

There is no need to order a dish for every course. Skip the primo or secondo if you feel like it and order cheese instead of dessert. If the antipasto comes on a big platter with multiple ingredients it is meant to be shared, but if everyone orders their own, then offering or asking to share would be weird.

Italian Food Is Regional And Varied

You may not find your favourite pasta with pesto on the menu, or a rare bistecca alla Fiorentina anywhere but in Tuscany. Italian food is regional, and most Italians will tell you their region cuisine is numero uno. Emilia-Romagna might be Italy foodie capital, but do not share that opinion with anyone outside Bologna. Pasta is universal, although the sauce varies.

It also might not taste like what you are used to. If you are expecting pasta alfredo with a thick, creamy sauce and bits of crispy pancetta, you will be disappointed by the Italian version. It is made with butter and freshly grated parmesan, combined with fettuccine and finished in a scoop of starchy pasta water, and that is it. Ordering the wine is best left to others.

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Wine And Conversation At The Table

In wine as well as food, Italians are intensely loyal to their region. They will know what is what but mention it if you have tasted something local and special. Do not expect to arrive, order, eat and go. Conversation, argument, tasting, pouring and sharing take time.

You do not grow old at the table, they say, and there is consolation in the thought that ordering the zuppa inglese stops the clock. More than most of us, Italians have worked out what is important in life. Company, conversation and conviviality are some of the raw ingredients, and at the restaurant table they unite, along with delicious treats to pop in your mouth. Savour the experience.

Gebicki is a Sydney-based travel writer, best known for his Tripologist column published for more than 15 years in Traveller. With four decades of experience, his specialty is practical advice, destination insights and problem-solving for travellers. He also designs and leads slow, immersive tours to some of his favourite places. Readers can connect with him via Instagram @michael_gebicki.

His guidance points to a simple truth about Italian meals: the food matters, but so do the people, the pace and the place.