How to Love the World: A Slow, Immersive Journey into Decolonial Ecofeminism

Ilka Tampke's How to Love the World follows Nellika, a mother and artist trapped beneath a fallen tree, as she navigates a day of pain, memory and forest observation. Through two interlaced timelines the novel explores intergenerational trauma, the search for belonging, and a radical attention to the non‑human world, presenting a meticulous, slow‑read meditation on decolonial ecofeminism.

Ilka Tampke's latest novel, How to Love the World, unfolds as a meditation on decolonial ecofeminism and the profound entanglement of human lives with the more‑than‑human landscape.

The story opens with a sudden collapse of a large branch onto the forest floor, striking a woman named Nellika and leaving her trapped, bruised and bewildered. The narrative captures her disoriented perspective as she lies belly‑down, cheek pressed against the earth, the world tilted on its side. The moment is recorded with meticulous detail, setting the tone for a novel that insists on a slow, attentive reading. Two interwoven timelines guide the reader through Nellika's day.

The present timeline tracks the passing minutes with subheadings that mark each hour, building tension as the reader wonders whether she will free herself, whether rescue will arrive, or whether she will simply surrender to the wood's weight. The second timeline, marked by the recurring label Earlier, pulls the reader back into Nellika's life before the accident.

It reveals a fraught morning of argument with teenage children, flashes of her past as an artist, and the lingering shadow of a childhood in which she was labeled difficult and subjected to neglect. The novel portrays the generational transmission of pain, showing how her parents later apologise for the harms they inflicted, and how Nellika strives to break the cycle by offering safety and nourishment to her own children.

Her attempts at repair are raw and often explosive, described as a threatened dog ready to bite. The forest becomes a sanctuary, a place where daily walks lift the weight of shame and where the practice of close observation turns into a means of survival. Trapped beneath the heavy bough, Nellika watches a single leaf detach and fall, feeling oddly moved by the precise moment of its liminality, aware that it is destined to die yet not yet dead.

This acute attention to a single leaf exemplifies the novel's commitment to deep listening and seeing, a skill that Nellika has never exercised to such an extent. As the day stretches on, she confronts the stark realization that she has no ancestral tie to the land that might become her burial ground. The awareness of her placelessness rises like a wound, filling her with a profound ache that reverberates through her cracked skeleton and torn muscles.

In that moment the forest, indifferent and ancient, draws her back to the present, urging her to reckon with the past while remaining rooted in the now. The reviewer acknowledges sharing Tampke's broad political commitments, noting that the book is both a work of decolonial ecofeminism and an invitation to radical immersion in non‑human intelligences.

The initial reading was marked by a tendency to skim past the slower sections, driven by a desire to discover Nellika's fate and escape the harrowing family violence. However, subsequent readings revealed the novel's demand for patience, rewarding those who linger on each nuance of Nellika's experience. Tampke's prose is spare, favouring precise, field‑report‑style descriptions over elaborate figurative language.

This approach creates a catalogue of detail that can feel both banal and astonishing, as Nellika sifts through each observation in real time. The novel asks readers to spend several hundred pages alongside a suffering woman, to bear witness to her attempts at understanding, her revisions, and her relentless effort to survive. While the exhaustive attention can at times feel overwhelming, the book's capacity to spark discussion and linger in the mind of the reader demonstrates its lasting impact





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Ecofeminism Decolonialism Forest Narrative Intergenerational Trauma Slow Reading

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