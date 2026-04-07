How to Pick the Best Figs and Make Herby Labneh with Pomegranate Dressing

Learn how to select the perfect figs and pair them with a delicious herby labneh and pomegranate dressing recipe. This dish is perfect for a light supper or a stunning vegetarian starter.

Figs, heavy-bottomed and velvet-skinned, are a fruit deeply rooted in history, with mentions in ancient religious texts and depictions in ancient art across various cultures. Unlike some fruits that can be judged by scent or sight, figs require a tactile inspection for optimal selection. The heaviest figs, when held in the palm, should be chosen. Crucially, the ostioles, the openings at the bottom where pollinators enter, should be checked for juiciness.

A slight leakage and a sweet, sappy aroma are desirable qualities, signaling ripeness, rather than a sour smell. This careful handling ensures the enjoyment of this ancient and evocative fruit.\Yoghurt, another food with a rich history, complements figs beautifully, with versions found across central Asia, the Levant, and the Mediterranean. Yoghurt's origins likely began with accidental preservation in animal skins, evolving into a staple food. Labneh, a thick, creamy cheese made by straining yoghurt, offers a substantial application of this versatile food. The whey byproduct can be used in smoothies, curries and pancake mixes, showcasing the yoghurt’s versatility. The combination of labneh and figs provides a delightful culinary experience, a reflection of the warmer seasons, as seen in Australia now. This recipe enhances the flavours of both, creating a simple, yet elegant dish suitable for any meal.\This recipe, perfect for a midweek supper or as a vegetarian starter, requires preparation, starting with making the labneh at least eight hours in advance, or the night before. This process involves straining yoghurt through muslin or cheesecloth. Pita crisps can be prepared up to three days beforehand and the dressing can be made a day in advance. The recipe is also convenient, offering both a bring-a-plate and an Avengers-assemble option for gatherings. The herby labneh is then combined with fresh herbs, the figs are prepared by gently squeezing and tearing them apart. Finally, a pomegranate drizzle is added. All these components create a vibrant, flavorful dish, showcasing the best of figs, labneh and fresh herbs. The pita chips offers a delightful contrast to the creaminess of the dish





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Figs Labneh Pomegranate Recipe Yoghurt

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