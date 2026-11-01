Most health insurance extras policies reset on December 31, so members have one month to claim dental, gym, swimming, optical, massage and exercise physiology benefits. Claimants can receive up to $400 per person and avoid the Medicare levy surcharge.

Most health insurance extras policies run on an annual-limits calendar that resets on December 31. With one month left until the end of the year, members have a limited window to claim benefits before their allowances zero out and disappear on January 1.

Dental and Gym Membership Claims

Christmas expenses are getting closer, but these expiring extras can help subsidise them. Claim 1: Dental. There is still time to book in for a check and a clean. Many policies include these for all policy members, usually twice a year.

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If your policy does not include them, it may be time to ditch and switch funds. That is a saving to the tune of $400 per person, and as a preventative measure it could be worth far more. Claim 2: Gym membership. Many policies have little-known claims that members waste, and gym membership is a key culprit.

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You may be able to claim a certain amount of your gym membership, but you need a GP to sign off that it is medically necessary for recovery or for management of a chronic injury. It is a simple form you download from your insurer website to take to your GP. The claim may be around $200 per person, with an upper limit of $400 per policy per year. Check if you qualify.

Kids Swimming Lessons Optical Care

Claim 3: Kids swimming lessons. This is another unexpected bonus of many health insurance policies, often grouped under health management. They are often covered to the same extent as gym membership, and usually under the same allowance, so $400 might be the maximum claim for both. If you do not qualify for a gym claim but have children, simply gather your receipts for swimming lessons and there may be a bonus $400 right there.

Claim 4: Optical. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in full swing, and eyewear retailers in overdrive with specials, it is a fabulous time to replace glasses. You might get a subsidised pair every two years, for example. Buy sunglasses with even a slight prescription lens, and you could get these partially funded too.

Claim 5: Remedial massage. It can be a stressful time of year, but managing that stress can pay dividends, and your health insurer could help. Remedial massage should be covered, with many policies allowing it as part of the osteopathy and chiropractic limit. You might need some of these other services anyway.

Remedial Massage Exercise Physiology

Book in everything you can before your allowances reset. Claim 6: Exercise physiology. This is often claimable if you are injured or train somewhere specialised, such as a physiotherapy clinic with rehabilitation exercise equipment on the side. There are two ways to claim.

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The first is under an exercise physiology allowance, which may be bundled in with physiotherapy or fall under health management if it is in a group. The second is under a category of claims known as group physiotherapy, usually also under health management. This is simply training under the supervision of a physiotherapist. It may be more financially advantageous to do this than work out at a gym.

Private Health Insurance Medicare Levy

The fund does not usually care whether you are particularly injured or not, and properly supervised health and wellbeing can be a wonderful thing for your body. December 31 marks the middle of the financial year, which is a good trigger moment for anyone who does not have private health insurance.

If you know someone who does not have cover and would pay the Medicare levy surcharge because they earn over $105,000 a year as a single or $210,000 as a couple, have a quiet word to them. You only need basic cover to trigger an exemption from the levy, which is up to 1.5 per cent of assessable income. That would otherwise pay for some pretty decent hospital cover, so it is just silly not to have it.

By doing these things, I make my health insurance pay for itself. Yes, it helps that I am a little injured and need treatment for that. But if you buy extras, the additional claims you could make can more than wipe out the cost of your entire cover, including your basic hospital cover. If you are in a similar situation, investigate health cover for yourself.

Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers decisions about investing or financial products. They should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions. Expert tips on how to save, invest and make the most of your money are delivered to your inbox every Sunday.