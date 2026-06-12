How to Start Paying Off Overwhelming Debt: A Practical Guide

A reader asks for advice on tackling multiple debts including a credit card, personal loan, and mortgage. This article explains the optimal strategies for prioritizing and repaying debt, covering the highest-interest-first method, the debt snowball approach, balance transfer offers, and mortgage acceleration techniques. It emphasizes that combining mathematical efficiency with psychological motivation can help overcome feeling overwhelmed and achieve financial progress.

A reader recently reached out with a question that deserves a full column. They wrote: I have a terrible credit card with a debt from a holiday I foolishly put on it a couple of years ago.

I also have a personal loan, for my car, and a mortgage that's far bigger than I would like. I'm a bit overwhelmed - where do I start trying to pay off my debts? And how will I ever begin to get ahead when I feel so behind? The first step is to understand that the most effective way to tackle debt is not necessarily about the total amount owed but the interest rates attached to each debt.

Traditional personal finance advice recommends prioritizing debts from the highest interest rate to the lowest. Typically, this means focusing on credit card debt first, which often carries an interest rate around 18 percent, followed by personal loans, which might be around 11 percent, and finally a mortgage, which could be around 6.5 percent. Repaying a debt with a high interest rate effectively gives you a risk-free, tax-free return equal to that rate.

For a higher-rate taxpayer, achieving an equivalent return through investing would require a before-tax return of nearly 12 percent, which is exceptionally high and difficult to sustain year after year. While the optimal strategy is to pay down debt and invest simultaneously, the immediate concern is addressing existing debt.

There are two main psychological approaches: the mathematically optimal method, which targets high-interest debt first, and the debt snowball method, which focuses on the smallest balance first to build momentum and motivation through quick wins. If the smallest debt is a credit card or personal loan, paying it off entirely while making minimum payments on others can provide a sense of accomplishment.

However, combining this with the highest-interest approach will get you out of debt faster and cheaper. Credit cards deserve special attention because they can have the highest interest rates but also offer opportunities for relief. Consider a 0 percent balance transfer offer, which allows you to move your credit card balance to a new card and pay no interest for a promotional period, often up to 26 months.

This creates a window to pay down the balance without accruing additional interest. Divide your total balance by the number of interest-free months and pay that amount each month. Be cautious: once the promotional period ends, the revert interest rate is usually very high, and any new purchases may also incur interest immediately.

Therefore, avoid using the card after transferring the balance and aim to clear it before the interest-free period expires. For other debts, such as a mortgage, securing the lowest possible interest rate is crucial.

For example, reducing a mortgage rate from 7 percent to 6 percent on a $700,000 loan can lower monthly repayments by several hundred dollars. A powerful strategy to eliminate a mortgage faster is to keep your repayments at the original higher amount even after the rate drops. The extra payment goes directly toward the principal, potentially shaving years off the loan term and saving tens of thousands in interest.

This approach turns what feels like a saving into a powerful debt-reduction tool. Ultimately, the journey out of debt is both mathematical and psychological. Choosing the right balance of strategies-such as balance transfers, refinancing, and targeted repayments-can make the process more manageable. While the examples and advice here are general, they illustrate core principles that can be adapted to individual circumstances.

It is always recommended to seek personalized financial advice before making major decisions to ensure they fit your specific situation. By taking control of interest rates, leveraging balance transfer offers, and maintaining disciplined repayment habits, it is possible to move from feeling overwhelmed to making steady progress toward financial freedom





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Debt Repayment Credit Card Debt Personal Loan Mortgage Interest Rates Balance Transfer Debt Snowball Financial Advice

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