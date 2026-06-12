How to Start Paying Off Overwhelming Debt: A Step-by-Step Guide

Struggling with credit card, personal loan, and mortgage debt? Learn the most effective strategies to prioritise and eliminate debt, from using balance transfers to accelerating mortgage repayments, and start building wealth.

A reader reached out with a question that deserves a full column. They wrote: I have a terrible credit card with a debt from a holiday I foolishly put on it a couple of years ago.

I also have a personal loan, for my car, and a mortgage that's far bigger than I would like. I'm a bit overwhelmed - where do I start trying to pay off my debts? And how will I ever begin to get ahead when I feel so behind? The core of effective debt reduction lies in understanding interest rates and how they work against you.

Financial wisdom consistently advises tackling debts from the highest interest rate to the lowest. This approach is mathematically sound because each repayment saves you money at the debt's specific rate. Repaying debt is often a better return than investing: you earn a risk-free, tax-free return equal to your interest rate.

For a higher-rate taxpayer, a pre-tax investment would need to yield nearly 12 percent just to match paying down debt-a benchmark that is exceptionally high and unlikely to be achieved year after year. The optimal path combines debt repayment with saving and investing. Paying off debt gets you out of the red; saving and investing builds wealth in the black. Over time, compounding works for you through investments, not against you through debt.

But when you already have debt, a clear prioritisation method is essential. The avalanche method-attacking high-rate debt first-minimises total interest paid.

However, motivation matters. If the highest-rate debt is large, it can feel like a long slog. In that case, the snowball method-starting with the smallest balance-provides quicker wins and psychological boosts that can sustain your effort. Consider both your mathematical advantage and your personal temperament.

Credit cards often carry the highest rates, but there is a powerful tool: balance transfer offers. Many cards provide 0 percent interest for an introductory period, sometimes up to 26 months. Transferring your balance gives you an interest-free window to chip away at the principal. Divide the total debt by the number of months and pay that fixed amount each month.

Be cautious: once the promotional period ends, the revert rate is usually very high, and new purchases may incur immediate interest. The goal is to eliminate the balance before the interest kicks in and then stop using the card. Do not keep the card for spending after you've transferred the balance. Mortgages typically have lower rates, but the sheer size of the loan means interest costs are substantial over time.

Even a small rate reduction can lower monthly payments significantly. For example, dropping from 7 percent to 6 percent on a $700,000 loan reduces the monthly payment by hundreds of dollars. The most effective mortgage strategy is to keep your payments at the original higher level after a rate drop or whenever possible. Those extra payments directly reduce the principal, shortening the loan term by years and saving tens of thousands in interest.

This approach turns a typical 30-year mortgage into a 26-year loan without any extra strain on your budget. Regardless of the method, consistency is key. Automate payments to avoid missing due dates. Review all debts regularly to identify opportunities for refinancing or balance transfers.

Avoid accumulating new debt while paying off old obligations. Building an emergency fund alongside debt repayment prevents you from relying on credit when unexpected expenses arise. Every dollar directed toward debt is a step toward financial freedom. As balances shrink, the money previously spent on interest can be redirected toward savings and investments, creating a virtuous cycle.

Over time, you transition from paying interest to earning it. The journey requires discipline, but the destination-a life without burdensome debt-is worth the effort. Always consider seeking personalised advice from a qualified financial planner, as individual circumstances vary. This guidance is general and not a substitute for professional counsel.

Take control of your debt systematically, and you will move from feeling overwhelmed to empowered





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Debt Repayment Credit Card Debt Personal Loan Mortgage Interest Rates Balance Transfer Debt Snowball Debt Avalanche Financial Freedom Saving And Investing

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