How to Talk Australians

A comedy film about a group of students from the Delhi College of Linguistics who travel to Australia to learn how Australians speak. The students end up in Dubbo instead of Sydney, a deliberate choice for the aesthetic. The humor arises from cultural misunderstandings, both ways.

On an old wooden-box cathode-ray television, a man with an Indian accent addresses his imagined audience. He mentions a recent survey revealing that 30% of Australia ns are casual racists, implying the other 70% are full-time.

The line was first used in their web series 12 years ago. The duo, Tony Rogers and Rob Hibbert, direct and co-write the broad comedy. They aim to capture the feel of old Australia, the '80s and '90s, with high-profile figures like the bloke who built the Mirage. The students in the movie follow their dean and Professor Dillip to Australia to learn how Australians speak.

They end up in Dubbo instead of Sydney, a deliberate choice for the aesthetic. The humor arises from cultural misunderstandings, both ways





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