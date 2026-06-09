How To Talk Australians: Tony Rogers Expands Viral Web Series into Feature‑Length Comedy

Director Tony Rogers transforms his online hit into a full‑length film that follows Indian call‑centre students on a comedic road‑trip across Australia, using first‑time actors and heartfelt satire to explore cultural quirks and shared humanity.

Director Tony Rogers is gearing up for the June 11 release of How To Talk Australians , a feature‑length film that expands on his wildly popular online series which amassed over twelve million views.

The comedy follows a troupe of Indian call‑centre students on a road‑trip across Australia as they try to decipher the nation's slang, customs and eccentricities. Their misadventures expose cultural misunderstandings and highlight the shared humanity behind the jokes, delivering a light‑hearted look at what it means to be an Aussie in the modern age.

Rogers, who previously brought the cult hit Wilfred to television, says the story began with a simple, real‑life observation: co‑writer Rob Hibbert was served by an Indian Sikh in a South Melbourne pie shop and wondered what it would be like if the roles were reversed. That moment sparked a multi‑year development process, during which the duo also drew inspiration from documentaries about accent‑training centres, eventually inventing the fictional Delhi College of Linguistics as the story's backdrop.

In interviews with Sky News, Rogers emphasized that comedy still holds the power to bridge divides at a time when conversations around race and identity can feel fragmented. He jokes that the film opens with a tongue‑in‑cheek line claiming thirty percent of Australians are "casual racists" while the remaining seventy percent are "full‑time", a quip he admits remains one of his favourites.

Yet beneath the humour lies a message of unity: "We're different, but we're the same," he says, noting his own travels to India and his affection for the country's self‑deprecating humor. The movie deliberately treats both Indian and Australian cultures with affection, avoiding the pitfalls of turning either group into a punchline. Rogers also pays homage to classic Australian comedy, citing the influence of Crocodile Dundee's global appeal and the enduring "ocker" spirit that celebrates irreverent, good‑natured banter.

Authenticity is a cornerstone of the project, with most of the cast made up of first‑time actors discovered at community festivals and through word of mouth. One standout is Vikrant Narain, who portrays Dean Devdan; he was previously stocking shelves at a Coles supermarket in the Melbourne suburb of Elsternwick before being cast. Narain, who splits his time between Delhi and Australia, brings a genuine outsider's perspective to the role.

Rogers explains that they approached numerous cultural events, inviting locals to audition, and quickly gathered a pool of about 150 volunteers eager to try acting for fun. The resulting ensemble injects fresh energy into the film, ensuring that the humor feels grounded in lived experience rather than stereotype.

With its blend of road‑trip mischief, heartfelt observations and a cast drawn straight from the community, How To Talk Australians aims to make audiences laugh while reminding them that a good joke can be a bridge across cultures





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