HSBC Bank Australia Fined $35 Million for Failing to Protect Customers from Scams

HSBC Bank Australia has been ordered to pay a $35 million penalty after admitting to serious failures in protecting customers from financial scams. The Federal Court found the bank breached the ePayments code, delayed investigations, and lacked proper account recovery processes, causing significant financial and emotional harm to over 1,000 victims.

HSBC Bank Australia has admitted to serious failures in protecting its customers from scams, resulting in a $35 million penalty imposed by the Federal Court.

The court found that the bank did not maintain adequate control over its internal transfer systems, leading to significant financial losses for many clients. Justice Elizabeth Bennett highlighted the seriousness of the breaches and deemed the financial penalty appropriate.

HSBC conceded it violated the ePayments code by taking an average of 144 days to investigate scam reports, failed to correctly apply rules for allocating losses between customers and the bank, and lacked proper processes to restore account access after security incidents. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) initiated civil penalty proceedings, noting that more than 1,000 reports of unauthorized transactions totaling $34.6 million were recorded between January 2020 and August 2024.

Specific victims included a 51-year-old dental technician who lost $47,000 and a Victorian couple in their 50s who had $48,000 transferred from their home loan. ASIC chair Sarah Court emphasized that victims were left tens of millions of dollars out of pocket and endured months of uncertainty, causing severe stress, guilt, and panic. HSBC was aware as early as May 2021 that scammers were impersonating its staff but still failed to protect customers from both financial and non-financial harm.

The bank issued an apology and stated it was pleased to resolve the proceedings, citing its customer redress program and enhanced fraud and scam prevention measures. Additionally, HSBC has been ordered to publish details of its wrongdoing via digital platforms and letters to customers. Court described the $35 million penalty as the strongest wake-up call yet for the banking industry, urging banks to implement adequate controls and ensure their interactions with scam victims are helpful rather than hindering.

To date, HSBC has paid approximately $21.5 million in compensation to affected customers





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HSBC Banking Scandal Scam Protection Financial Penalty ASIC Epayments Code Customer Losses Fraud Prevention

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