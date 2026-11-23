Canberra Raiders forward Hudson Young has signed a two-year tax-free deal with the PNG Chiefs worth $1m a season after his management requested a waiver of the ten-day cooling-off period. The Chiefs are also closing in on AJ Brimson and have hosted several other NRL targets.

Hudson Young has signed a two-year deal with the PNG Chiefs after his management asked the Canberra Raiders over the weekend to waive the ten-day cooling-off period.

Raiders officials confirmed Young's management requested the waiver, which means the Chiefs can announce their best forward signing to date. The 28-year-old will see out 2027 in the nation's capital before moving to the NRL newcomers on a tax-free deal worth $1m a season.

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Young visited Port Moresby more than a fortnight ago and told this masthead upon returning to Sydney how, it is in the back of my mind I can do two or three years up there and come home and be mortgage free. Young's signature comes on the same day another Chiefs target, AJ Brimson, spent the day enjoying a round of golf with Papua New Guinea prime minister James Marape.

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Brimson Expected To Sign Chiefs Deal

Brimson is expected to sign a three-year deal worth about $2.1m after being granted permission by the Gold Coast Titans to explore the Chiefs move. The Queensland Origin and England international is determined to be the Chiefs first-choice No. 1. It has been a busy few days for the Chiefs after Broncos pair Deine Mariner and Xavier Willison, along with North Queensland's representative backrower Jeremiah Nanai, all inspected the club's facilities.

Sam Walker met the Chiefs for the first time last Tuesday in Brisbane before the halfback boarded a flight to the US to celebrate the Sydney Roosters premiership success. Walker is also weighing up interest from the Roosters bitter rivals, South Sydney. There was a club-record $4.4m four-year deal on the table for Walker, and the Chiefs were prepared to go to a fifth year, only to pull the deal.

Raiders Target Backrow Replacement For Young

The club are happy to extend Simi Sasagi, Noah Martin, Zac Hosking and Matt Nicholson. There were reports the Raiders were keen on Brisbane's Jordan Riki and Cronulla's Briton Nikora on 2028, but there is little interest from the club. Canberra coach Ricky Stuart is expected to meet Penrith's four-time premiership winner Liam Martin in the coming weeks about potentially replacing Young in the backrow.

Martin has made it known he wants to re-commit to the Panthers, but is open to having a conversation with Sticky, and moving closer to his hometown of Temora. Canberra are in the market for middle forwards, with Wests Tigers prop Bunty Afoa put in their shop window by the New Zealand management team.

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Meanwhile, the Wests Tigers and Manly remain close to brokering a deal for Jamal Fogarty, with the Sea Eagles prepared to pay part of the halfback's wage the next two seasons. The Tigers have since granted Latu Fainu permission to seek a deal for 2027 only before returning to the joint venture. Cricket NSW says North Sydney Oval will always be off limit for the Bears.