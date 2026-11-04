Hudson Young Arrives in Port Moresby for Talks with PNG Chiefs

NSW Origin forward Hudson Young has arrived in Port Moresby to meet PNG Chiefs officials as the club pushes to sign him as their eighth recruit. The Chiefs have offered $900,000 per season while Young weighs a move from Canberra.

NSW Origin forward Hudson Young has arrived in Port Moresby as the Chiefs continue their aggressive recruitment drive, desperate to lock up the injured Raider as their signing number 008.

Young, who is recovering from a season-ending Achilles injury, arrived on Wednesday in Port Moresby. He was greeted by Chiefs coach Willie Peters, chief executive Lorna McPherson and general manager of football Michael Chammas. Young made the trip with his manager Sam Ayoub in a clear sign they are ready to do business.

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Chiefs Offer Hudson Young

The Chiefs were never going to budge from their $900,000 per season offer, an amount which is now palatable to head office and Young himself given there are not any higher offers on the table. That was as high as the Chiefs were prepared to go after factoring in Young's age of 28, the serious Achilles injury he is recovering from and the other back-row options on the open market. The offer sets Young's market value at $1.1 million.

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Young is no stranger to PNG, having toured previously with the Prime Minister's XIII side. However, this trip will be an opportunity to look at the working and living arrangements for Chiefs players before deciding whether the lifestyle suits him. While Young remains under contract to Canberra until the end of next season, relations between the parties have soured.

The Raiders felt they had no option but to pull their offer, the highest the club has ever tabled to a player, after he continued to vacillate even after a fifth season was proposed. A quote from the Canberra Times read: That's up to Hudson and his management to ask for that, but I'd definitely look at it. Whether another club could accommodate Young for a bridging year, before the Chiefs' inaugural season in 2028, is unclear.

Young said in September that the only clubs he would consider playing for were Canberra or PNG, although the landscape has shifted significantly since then. It's one of those things, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Young said at the time about the prospect of joining the Chiefs. I just want to make sure that I'm comfortable with the decision I make, and that's the reason why I'm going over there, just to suss it all out.

Cooper Bai Move Uncertain

It's one of those things, I just want to see it for myself first. There's been a lot of media around it and certain players going over there and saying certain things, so I just want to go over there and make the decision myself on what I feel. The incoming franchise has tabled an offer of up to $3 million over four years for Gold Coast forward Cooper Bai, although he is reportedly leaning towards joining Melbourne.

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The Storm thought they had their man when Bai was last off contract, only for the 19-year-old to backflip and stay at the Titans during the 10-day cooling-off period. Should he sign with Melbourne, Bai will follow in the footsteps of his father, premiership-winning Storm winger Marcus Bai in playing for the men in purple.

Chiefs Roster Build Ahead

PNG have signed only one forward to date, English prop Matty Lees, but have secured utility Connor Watson and backline stars Joey Manu, Jarome Luai, Alex Johnston, Zac Lomax and Brian To'o before hitting free agency. The Chiefs have also stated they want a marquee halfback and are ready to splash tax-free cash to land one. Young's visit is a key step as the club looks to build its roster ahead of its inaugural season.