Hundreds Rally in Sydney for 'Globalize the Intifada' After Venue Change

A controversial protest supporting Palestinian causes was relocated to Charles Kernan Reserve in Sydney after the original venue was banned by the city. The event drew around 200 attendees, including detained activist Ethan Floyd, and featured slogans that have sparked national debate.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Charles Kernan Reserve in Sydney’s Darlington on Thursday evening, following a last-minute relocation from an original City of Sydney venue.

The event, titled 'Why It’s Right to Say: Globalize the Intifada,' drew significant attention after Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore requested its cancellation at the initial location due to concerns over public safety and controversial slogans. Organizers quickly moved the rally to the reserve, where an estimated 200 attendees assembled to voice their support for the Palestinian cause.

Among the crowd was Australian activist Ethan Floyd, who had recently been detained along with other Australians for participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission intercepted while attempting to reach Gaza. Protesters chanted slogans such as 'Globalize the Intifada' and 'From the river to the sea,' phrases that have sparked debate over their implications and historical context.

The event underscored growing tensions in Australia regarding free speech, political activism, and international conflicts, with local authorities and community groups closely monitoring the situation. Sky News Senior Reporter Matt Taylor covered the event live, noting the charged atmosphere and the diverse range of opinions among attendees. Some participants argued that the slogans were expressions of solidarity with Palestinians, while critics condemned them as inflammatory and divisive.

The relocation of the event also highlighted the challenges faced by organizers in balancing free speech rights with public order concerns. Meanwhile, activists like Floyd used the platform to call for greater international pressure on Israel and to advocate for Palestinian self-determination. The gathering concluded without major incidents, though police maintained a visible presence to ensure safety.

The event has reignited discussions about the role of protests in shaping public discourse and the responsibilities of local governments in managing controversial demonstrations





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Sydney Protest Globalize The Intifada Palestinian Activism Clover Moore Ethan Floyd

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