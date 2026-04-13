Hungary's Election Signals End of Orbán Era and a Shift Towards EU Cooperation

Péter Magyar's victory in Hungary marks a turning point, signaling the end of Viktor Orbán's rule and a potential shift towards closer cooperation with the European Union. This outcome signifies a triumph for Hungarian citizens seeking to reclaim their democracy after years of eroding democratic norms and rising corruption. The election results have implications for EU relations, particularly concerning rule of law, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. This marks the beginning of change in the political landscape of Hungary.

The defeat of Orbánism represents a globally significant political shift, but it is, above all, a triumph for the citizens who mobilized to reclaim their country. Viktor Orbán , prior to his landslide election victory in 2010 which led to 16 unbroken years in power, told supporters: “We have only to win once, but then properly.” Achieving a so-called supermajority by winning two-thirds of parliamentary seats allowed Mr.

Orbán to amend the constitution and begin transforming Hungary into a state with diminished democratic checks and balances. From the judiciary to the media and universities, these checks and balances were steadily dismantled, and minorities were marginalized, as the country drifted towards authoritarianism. In stark contrast, it was Mr. Orbán’s centre-right challenger, Péter Magyar, who “won properly”. After a record voter turnout, his Tisza party is poised to secure a substantial victory, potentially challenging the previous supermajority. This outcome is particularly remarkable given Mr. Orbán’s control of state media and the gerrymandering of constituencies to favor his Fidesz party. This decisive result provides Mr. Magyar with a clear mandate to initiate the challenging process of “de-Orbánizing” a society where the outgoing prime minister’s influence was deeply entrenched throughout civic life. Under Orbán, a self-serving elite enriched itself at the expense of the wider population, while the economy stagnated and EU funds were misdirected and misspent, leading to significant challenges for Hungary’s future. Mr. Magyar, a disillusioned former Fidesz member, is now the key figure in this transformation. He campaigned on an anti-corruption platform, and early indications suggest he will act swiftly to address the most egregious abuses of the Orbán era. His victory has also sparked considerable elation in Brussels. The EU hopes that Mr. Magyar’s success signals the end of its ongoing conflicts with a member state that had openly challenged its core values related to the rule of law and minority rights. One of the initial priorities for Hungary’s new leader will be to enact judicial reforms and safeguard academic freedom to unlock approximately €17 billion in suspended EU payments. On the matter of Ukraine, Mr. Magyar shares Mr. Orbán’s opposition to sending weapons to Kyiv and his skepticism toward EU accession talks. Furthermore, differences are likely to emerge over migration policy. However, speaking to reporters, he indicated a willingness to compromise and build consensus, a departure from Mr. Orbán’s strategy. While Mr. Orbán often weaponized and actively sought disagreement with Brussels on Russian sanctions and other international matters—in some instances appearing to align with Vladimir Putin's interests—Mr. Magyar aims to be a leader with whom Brussels can effectively cooperate. This shift presents a marked contrast, especially for Washington and Moscow, who have lost a leader valued by both as a skilled disruptor of European unity. Despite last week's trip to Budapest by the US vice-president, JD Vance, and Donald Trump's pledge of economic support to Mr. Orbán, they were unable to prevent his political decline, and their intervention may have inadvertently worsened his situation. As enhanced EU cohesion becomes increasingly critical in a rapidly changing world, Hungarian voters have taken a significant step toward making that goal more attainable. However, this election was fundamentally about Hungarian citizens reclaiming their democracy. As Mr. Magyar stated on Monday, following years of Orbánism, citizens demanded “not just a change of government, but … a change of regime.” Polls suggest that young people, in particular, mobilized en masse to oust a leader whose authoritarian presence has dominated their country’s political landscape for most of their lives. Their success is a testament to their determination and a signal of a renewed commitment to democratic values in Hungary





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hungary Péter Magyar Viktor Orbán Election EU Democracy Corruption

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Republicans Admire Hungary's Orbán: A Model for ConservativesUS Republicans, including JD Vance, have looked to Hungary's Viktor Orbán as a political model. Vance's recent rally appearance and endorsement of Orbán in Budapest highlight the connection between conservative ideologies, particularly regarding immigration, and the Hungarian leader's long tenure. However, Orbán faces a challenging election.

Read more »

Hungary's Political Landscape Shifts: Orbán Ousted, Magyar Wins Historic ElectionIn a stunning electoral upset, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been ousted after 16 years, with challenger Péter Magyar and his Tisza party securing a decisive victory. This outcome marks a significant turning point in Hungarian politics, raising questions about the future of the nation and its place in the world.

Read more »

'Europe's heart is beating stronger': Hungary's Orban concedes landmark defeatThe European Union's leader Ursula von der Leyen hailed the landslide victory by the Hungarian opposition as a move towards Europe.

Read more »

Tisza Party Victory Overthrows Orbán's 16-Year Rule, Reshaping Hungary's FuturePéter Magyar's Tisza party has won the Hungarian general election, ending Viktor Orbán's 16-year reign and signaling a potential shift in the country's relationship with the EU and its domestic policies. The election, marked by a record voter turnout, saw Orbán concede defeat. The outcome is expected to lead to changes in areas such as corruption, EU relations, and public services, and faces the challenges of unraveling Orbán's structural changes.

Read more »

Viktor Orbán concedes defeat in Hungary electionAfter 16 years in power, the powerful far-right leader says he will serve in opposition, with centre-right ⁠candidate Peter Magyar's Tisza Party ​on course for a super majority.

Read more »

‘Hungary has chosen Europe’: EU leaders jubilant after Péter Magyar’s victory over OrbánCongratulations pour in from across EU, with leaders from Spain, Poland, France, Britain, Denmark, Romania, Sweden and beyond hailing a new chapter

Read more »