Hungary's Prime Minister-Elect Vows to Overhaul Country After Landslide Victory

Péter Magyar, the new Prime Minister-elect of Hungary, has pledged to reform the country and dismantle policies implemented by his predecessor. He plans to tackle corruption, restore the rule of law, and restore Hungary's relationship with the EU after a decisive election win.

Hungary 's prime minister-elect, Péter Magyar , has vowed to hold accountable those he accuses of plundering and ruining the country, promising a new era following a landslide election victory. Magyar's centre-right Tisza party secured a significant majority in parliament, paving the way for a potential overhaul of policies implemented during the previous administration's tenure.

He emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the nation has no time to waste and that the new government is committed to a complete change of regime, not just a simple change in government. Magyar, once a supporter of the former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, secured a decisive supermajority which should allow him to dismantle laws that facilitated the transformation of Hungary into what is often described as an illiberal democracy during Orbán's 16 years in power. Orbán's governments have been criticized for weakening the rule of law, controlling a significant portion of the media, and enriching a select group of allies. His administration also faced repeated clashes with the EU, leading to the blocking of substantial financial aid over issues related to justice, migration, and Ukraine. Notably, Orbán enjoyed the backing of figures like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Magyar outlined his government's key priorities, including robust anti-corruption measures, restoring the judiciary's independence, and ensuring media freedom. These steps are seen as crucial for unlocking frozen EU funds. He announced plans to establish a national asset recovery office to hold accountable those who had allegedly stolen from the country. Furthermore, Hungary is set to join the European public prosecutor’s office, granting EU investigators the authority to probe fraud cases and investigate the use of EU funds under the previous government. The new government aims to fundamentally restore the rule of law, plural democracy, and checks and balances, while vowing to avoid any anti-democratic measures in the process. A key reform will be amending the constitution to limit future prime ministers to two terms, effectively barring Orbán from seeking another term. Magyar also announced immediate steps to curb state-funded propaganda by suspending news broadcasts from state-controlled media outlets until unbiased coverage can be guaranteed through a new supervisory board. He called for the resignation of key figures within the existing administration, including the heads of the highest courts, audit office, and media authorities, as well as the chief prosecutor and the president, whom he accused of being mere figureheads. His strong stance and call for resignations reflected his determination to dismantle the structures of the former regime. Magyar's election victory was met with enthusiasm from EU leaders. Despite potential policy disagreements, particularly on migration and Ukraine's accession to the EU, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hailed the win as a positive development, signalling a shift away from right-wing populism and promising easier decision-making within the bloc, which was often hampered by Orbán's vetoes. The German government expects the change in Budapest to expedite the release of EU funds allocated to Ukraine, a move that Orbán had previously obstructed. Orbán had blocked a substantial loan to Ukraine and often delayed or opposed EU sanctions against Russia. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, welcomed the election outcome and affirmed the EU’s commitment to working with the new Hungarian government to address key issues, including the release of frozen funds. She emphasized that Hungary had reclaimed its European path. Even Orbán's close allies, the Slovak and Czech prime ministers, Robert Fico and Andrej Babiš, congratulated Magyar and expressed their desire for constructive cooperation with the new government. The swift reaction from EU leaders underscores the hope that the election result will lead to a more cooperative relationship and the resolution of long-standing disagreements. The shift in power in Hungary is viewed as a significant turning point, potentially reshaping the country's domestic policies and its relationship with the EU, with implications for the broader geopolitical landscape. The implications of Magyar's victory extend beyond Hungary's borders, impacting both regional and international dynamics. The election result is seen as a setback for populist movements across Europe, demonstrating that voters are increasingly critical of illiberal policies and are seeking greater transparency and accountability. The new government’s commitment to the rule of law and democratic principles will be closely watched by other EU member states, serving as an example of the ongoing struggle to defend democratic values within the Union. The focus on restoring the independence of the judiciary and ensuring media freedom is particularly noteworthy, as these are crucial components of a healthy democracy and have been areas of significant concern during Orbán's tenure. The incoming government's success in reforming the country will depend on its ability to navigate complex political challenges and manage the transition process. It will be crucial to successfully implement the announced reforms and to build trust with the EU to unlock the frozen funds. Magyar faces the difficult task of dismantling the entrenched structures of the old regime while simultaneously building a new consensus across the diverse political landscape of Hungary. The reforms that Magyar is planning will likely face opposition from within Hungary, as many supporters of the old regime are still powerful. The shift is expected to have positive effects on regional cooperation and it is expected to bring Hungary closer to the EU's goals. Magyar's victory marks a potential turning point for Hungary, with the promise of a more transparent, democratic, and accountable government that is aligned with the values of the European Union





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