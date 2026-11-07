Delivery Rider Jianming Feng Stabbed to Death in Melbourne CBD; 51-Year-Old Footscray Man Arrested

Jianming Feng, a 47-year-old HungryPanda delivery rider, was fatally stabbed in Melbourne's CBD after confronting a man allegedly tampering with his bike. A 51-year-old Footscray man has been arrested and remains in custody as police continue their investigation.

A 47-year-old food delivery rider has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Melbourne's central business district on Friday night. Jianming Feng, a registered HungryPanda rider, was found with stab wounds at the Chongqing Chicken Pot City restaurant on Frederick Way, near Queen Victoria Market, shortly after 8pm.

CPR was performed but he was declared dead at the scene. A second rider, aged 34, was found nearby with a suspected stab wound. He was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 51-year-old man from Footscray was arrested in Footscray on Saturday morning.

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He remains in custody and is expected to be interviewed by police. Police said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident. Detectives believe the two riders confronted a man they caught tampering with their bikes, and an altercation broke out. Witnesses and footage reveal the confrontation began when a man allegedly kicked over the bicycles of two delivery riders outside a restaurant.

Witnesses Describe Chaotic Confrontation

Witness Yicong Chen filmed the incident, recording the two riders in HungryPanda uniforms confronting a man in a black jacket and jeans near two buses. University student Zeikei Shou, who lives nearby, heard the commotion and arrived to what he described as chaos. He saw a man running from the scene with a knife. Shou said the victims were from China and called for greater protection for delivery riders, who he said were frequently harassed and assaulted in the CBD.

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He noted Feng worked 10 to 12 hours a day and was a father of two. Shou believed Feng's family were travelling from China and expected to arrive in Melbourne on Saturday night. Feng moved to Australia from China's Shaanxi Province about nine years ago to earn money for his family. He left behind his wife, Xu, 52, and two children in their 20s.

Since arriving around 2017, he had not returned to China. He was the primary breadwinner, supporting his elderly parents, including a father who had a stroke and lives in a nursing home. Xu described him as the main pillar of the family and said they video-called daily. The couple had been married for almost 30 years.

Family Recognizes Victim in Viral Video

She recalled speaking to him just days before the incident about minor tasks like an ID renewal photo. Upon hearing the news, she frantically tried to contact him. She later saw a viral video of a delivery rider sitting on the floor before slumping over. Recognizing the distinctive delivery bag and her husband's face, she realized the victim was Feng.

HungryPanda confirmed Feng was a registered delivery rider with their platform. A spokesperson said they were deeply saddened and offered condolences to his family and loved ones. The company established a dedicated response team and is actively reaching out to the family to offer assistance and support. They are cooperating with Victoria Police and relevant authorities.

Australian Emergency Mutual Aid Association chair Xiaowen Cai said the organisation moved quickly to locate Feng's family in China and provide assistance. Last night, I broadcasted to our 60k+ WeChat group, and we located victim Jianming Feng's family in China, and guided them on immediate next steps, Cai said. Jianming Feng was a Melbourne food delivery driver and his family's sole provider. Those who knew him describe him as hard-working, gentle, and warm-hearted.

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He sent money back to China to support them every month. Police established two crime scenes about 100 metres apart, and major roads were closed in an area of the city that is home to a large community of Chinese students and tourists. The violence occurred behind a bus, obscuring the view from nearby CCTV cameras. A restaurant worker said the stabbing is believed to have happened behind the bus, out of direct sight of security cameras.

Feng and the other rider ran into the restaurant after the attack. Feng continued to attempt to collect food for delivery, appearing unaware of the severity of his injuries. Emergency services were dispatched quickly and performed CPR on the injured man. Despite immediate medical response, Feng could not be saved.

Social Media Details Escalation of Violence

The incident lit up social media apps, and one user of the Chinese social networking site Rednote claimed to have heard from witnesses. They say a delivery driver went inside to pick up an order and, while he was there, some random guy outside deliberately pushed his e-bike over, the user wrote. When the rider realised and went out to confront him, the other guy suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed it right in his chest.

This is a huge wake-up call for all of us delivering food in Melbourne. The victim's family is calling for the person responsible to be brought to justice. They also urge HungryPanda to take greater responsibility and support for its workers. They have asked local authorities to improve public safety measures in the area.

The family requires assistance to travel from China to Australia as soon as possible. Floral tributes were placed at the scene today, which is close to cafes, takeaway food shops and accommodation providers. Police said they do not believe the victims and the suspect knew each other. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit their website.