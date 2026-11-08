HungryPanda Rider Murder: Feng's Family Seeks Justice and Support

The family of Feng, a HungryPanda rider murdered in Australia, demands justice from the suspect and support from the employer after a violent attack left him dead.

The tragic murder of Feng, a dedicated delivery rider for HungryPanda, has left his family in Australia devastated and is now sparking calls for stricter public safety measures and corporate accountability. Feng died at the scene on Saturday despite immediate efforts to revive him following a violent altercation, marking a profound loss for his family and the broader delivery community in the region.

The Violent Incident and Suspect Arrest

The core details of the incident reveal a sudden and fatal escalation of violence that claimed the life of an established resident of Australia. Feng was allegedly attacked by an individual who also targeted another rider, aged 34, who was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries in the same event. Police moved quickly to apprehend the suspect, a 51-year-old man, who was arrested on Saturday.

Also read Delivery Rider Jianming Feng Stabbed to Death in Melbourne CBD; 51-Year-Old Footscray Man Arrested

Authorities have formally charged the 51-year-old suspect with murder and intentionally causing serious injury. The charges reflect the severity of the assault that resulted in Feng's death and the critical condition of the second victim. This legal development marks the first formal step in the judicial process following the violent crime.

Feng's Background and Family Sacrifice

Feng moved to Australia from China's Shaanxi Province approximately nine years ago, leaving behind a life in his homeland to secure a better financial future for his loved ones. He arrived in Australia in about 2017 and has not returned to China since, dedicating nearly a decade of his life to working abroad to support his relatives back home.

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He left behind his wife, Xu, aged 52, and their two children, who are now in their 20s. Feng had been the main breadwinner for the family, a role that included supporting his elderly parents. His father had suffered a stroke and was living in a nursing home, requiring financial assistance for his care, while Xu cared for the couple's adult children.

The family's plans were rooted in long-term sacrifice and temporary hardship. Feng had told Xu that he intended to return home in another year or two, possibly timing his return to coincide with their son's wedding. He had explained to his wife that he planned to go overseas for a few years specifically to earn money to support their elderly parents and young children, a goal that remains abruptly unfulfilled.

Wife Xu's Account and Online Evidence

Xu, Feng's wife of almost 30 years, described the couple as deeply connected, noting that they video-called almost every day. She recalled a conversation shortly before the incident where Feng mentioned he was busy with deliveries but expected work to quieten down once the school holidays began and Chinese students returned home. He had promised to send a photo for his ID renewal in a day or two, dismissing her reassurance that it was not urgent.

When news of the incident broke, Xu frantically tried to contact her husband, struggling to believe what had happened. She mentioned that Feng usually answered their daily video calls straight away, making his silence all the more terrifying. Her disbelief turned to horror when she discovered a video circulating online that showed a delivery rider sitting on the floor before gradually slumping over.

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Although she initially could not believe the footage was real, Xu recognized Feng immediately. She knew exactly what bag he carried because they discussed his work regularly, and the visual confirmation of his face and delivery gear solidified the tragic reality of the event. She described seeing him slump over in the video as a moment that forced her to confront the devastating truth of his death.

Family Response and Calls for Justice

Friends and family remember Feng as a cheerful and friendly man who loved talking and making people laugh. His children described him as hardworking, optimistic, and responsible, noting that he lived modestly and saved wherever he could to support his family back home. His demeanor and dedication to his family's well-being were central to his identity and daily life.

In the wake of the tragedy, Feng's devastated family is calling for the person responsible for his death to be brought to justice. They are also urging HungryPanda to take responsibility for the incident and provide support to the grieving family. The family's demands highlight the need for corporations to acknowledge their role in the safety and welfare of their contractors and employees.

Furthermore, the family has called on local authorities to improve public safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. They are also seeking assistance from officials to help them travel from China to Australia as soon as possible. This request underscores the immediate logistical and emotional challenges facing a family separated by thousands of miles and now united by grief.