Hunterbrook Capital releases an investigative report alleging Advanced Micro Devices supplied restricted chips to China. The controversy caused a significant drop in AMD stock prices.

A provocative video posted on X by Sam Koppelman signaled a major shift in the artificial intelligence sector. The 30-year-old former speechwriter revealed that his hedge fund, Hunterbrook Capital, had released a damaging investigation into Advanced Micro Devices. This report alleges that the Silicon Valley giant continued supplying microchips to a Chinese server manufacturer despite US blacklisting.

Allegations Against AMD and IEIT Systems

The lengthy report published by Hunterbrook Capital claims that Advanced Micro Devices maintained supply relationships with IEIT Systems. This Asian group was previously blacklisted by US authorities, yet the investigation suggests ongoing commercial ties. These allegations have sent shockwaves through the technology industry, raising serious questions about compliance with export controls.

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Advanced Micro Devices has firmly denied any wrongdoing regarding these claims. Company leadership stated that the Hunterbrook report misrepresents their business practices and professional relationships. Despite this denial, the market reacted swiftly and severely to the publication of these accusations against the chip maker.

Market Reaction and Financial Impact

The immediate consequence of this report was a devastating $100 billion slump in the share price of the chip giant. This massive valuation loss contributed to a broader sense of gloom engulfing the technology sector. The turmoil followed a similar scandal involving Nvidia, exacerbating investor anxiety about the stability of the AI market.

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This financial downturn highlights the vulnerability of tech stocks when facing scrutiny over supply chain ethics. Investors are now closely watching for further developments that could impact the valuation of other major players in the artificial intelligence space.

Founders of Hunterbrook Capital

Hunterbrook Capital was launched two years ago by Sam Koppelman and his Harvard friend Nathaniel Horwitz. The firm describes itself as a new kind of investigative newsroom that profits by trading on its own uncovered stories. This business model often involves shorting companies to generate returns when their share prices fall due to negative revelations.

Koppelman, a native New Yorker, comes from a prominent cultural background. He is the son of Brian Koppelman, a film and television writer known for the 2007 film. Koppelman attended the Ethical Culture Fieldston School and was once linked to actress Maude Apatow. His academic path included support from Hollywood figures like Matt Damon, who reportedly wrote a recommendation for his Harvard admission.

Nathaniel Horwitz also hails from a distinguished family. His parents are Pulitzer Prize-winning writers Tony Horwitz and Geraldine Brooks. Horwitz studied Molecular and Cellular Biology before founding biotech startups focused on treatments for pancreatic cancer and Type 1 diabetes. Both founders have a history of political engagement and academic activism at Harvard.

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Strategic Intent and Future Outlook

The partnership between Koppelman and Horwitz began with a shared commitment to social causes. They co-wrote articles criticizing Harvard elitism and co-founded Mayday Health. This non-profit used guerrilla marketing to distribute information about abortion pills following the Supreme Court ruling in 2022. Their approach mirrors the aggressive campaign style now seen in Hunterbrook Capital's financial strategies.

The AMD investigation has placed Hunterbrook Capital in the spotlight within the hedge fund industry. This timing coincides with a period of decline for traditional short sellers. Notable figures like Michael Burry have seen their firms close, raising questions about the sustainability of this trading model.

As concerns about an AI bubble mount, Hunterbrook Capital may represent a new wave of short sellers. Their ability to profit from tech slumps could redefine how regulatory compliance and corporate ethics are monitored in the financial markets. The coming months will reveal whether this strategy can withstand ongoing industry scrutiny.