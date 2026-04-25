Hurricanes Thrash Brumbies in Christchurch

The Hurricanes secured a dominant 45-12 victory over the Brumbies in Super Rugby Pacific, ending the Australian team's hopes of a clean sweep against New Zealand sides. A poor performance from the Brumbies, marked by numerous errors and a struggling kicking game, allowed the Hurricanes to run in seven tries.

The Brumbies suffered a heavy defeat against the Hurricanes in Christchurch , losing 45-12 in a Super Rugby Pacific clash. The result effectively ends any hopes the Australian side had of achieving a rare clean sweep of victories against all five New Zealand teams this season.

The Hurricanes dominated from start to finish, showcasing a strong defensive performance and capitalizing on numerous errors from the Brumbies. The Australian team’s game plan, heavily reliant on kicking for territory, proved ineffective as repeated inaccurate kicks handed possession back to the Hurricanes. The first half was particularly damaging for the Brumbies, falling behind 19-0 at the break.

Declan Meredith, the Brumbies’ kicker, had a night to forget, repeatedly kicking the ball dead from penalties, leading to his replacement at halftime. The Hurricanes’ attack was relentless, with winger Fineanganofo proving a constant threat, scoring a hat-trick of tries. The Brumbies’ defensive efforts were also woeful, missing a staggering 48 tackles throughout the match. Despite a brief period of improved aggression and a try to David Feliulai after the break, the Brumbies were unable to mount a sustained comeback.

The Hurricanes responded with further tries, exploiting the Brumbies’ continued errors and lack of composure. The second half saw the Hurricanes extend their lead with a flurry of tries, demonstrating their superior attacking prowess and capitalizing on the Brumbies’ increasingly desperate attempts to regain control. Josh Moorby and Fineanganofo added to the Hurricanes’ tally, while the Brumbies struggled to maintain possession and build any meaningful attacking momentum.

Even consolation tries were squandered due to handling errors, highlighting the extent of the Brumbies’ struggles. The Hurricanes’ victory was a comprehensive display of dominance, leaving the Brumbies with a significant amount of work to do to salvage their Super Rugby Pacific campaign. This defeat marks the Brumbies’ third loss in their last four games, raising concerns about their form and ability to compete with the top teams in the competition.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, will be buoyed by this impressive performance as they continue their pursuit of a playoff spot. The match underscored the significant gap in quality between the Australian and New Zealand teams in Super Rugby Pacific, a trend that continues to be a source of concern for Australian rugby fans





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Super Rugby Pacific Hurricanes Brumbies Rugby Christchurch

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No Aussie team has beaten every Kiwi side in a Super season. The Brumbies can do it on SaturdayThe Brumbies have been in outstanding form against New Zealand sides this year, and can complete a “Kiwi sweep” if they beat the Hurricanes in Super Round.

Read more »

Tears and cheers as Christchurch embraces return of a rugby cathedralIn 2011, Christchurch was devastated by a massive earthquake. After fifteen years of rebuilding, a central part of the city’s identity has finally returned.

Read more »

Crusaders Dominate Waratahs in Super Round OpenerThe Crusaders defeated the Waratahs 35-20 in Christchurch, celebrating the opening of their new stadium. The Waratahs struggled with discipline, turnovers, and a poor lineout, allowing the Crusaders to capitalize and secure a dominant victory.

Read more »