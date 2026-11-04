Hutt Street Centre CEO Urges Adelaide City Council to Install Public Toilet in South-East Parklands

Chris Burns calls for urgent public toilet installation near Hutt Street Centre as rough sleepers face long walks during Victoria Park closures, prompting council response.

Chris Burns, the chief executive of the Hutt Street Centre, has intensified his campaign for a public toilet installation in Adelaide's south-eastern parklands. His repeated appeals to local authorities have reportedly gone unanswered for six years, leaving vulnerable residents without essential sanitation facilities.

The Core Sanitation Gap and Mechanism

Rough sleepers residing near the south of Adelaide's city centre currently face a significant barrier to accessing hygiene services. During November, the nearest public toilet facility located in Victoria Park is closed to the general public due to event scheduling. This closure forces individuals sleeping rough to walk approximately 600 metres or take a fifteen-minute journey to reach the next available restroom.

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The closest alternative facility is situated near a playground in the parklands, but this distance presents practical and safety challenges for those experiencing homelessness. The lack of immediate access creates a critical gap in basic human rights regarding dignity and cleanliness for the city's most marginalized populations.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Mr Burns has documented his advocacy efforts extensively over the past six years. He states that he has spoken, emailed, and written formal letters to multiple Adelaide City Council staff members, councillors, and the Lord Mayor. His requests specifically target the installation of a public toilet, a water fountain, and garbage bins in the parklands adjacent to the Hutt Street Centre.

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He emphasized that access to public toilets, drinking water, and waste disposal are fundamental human rights. Without these amenities, individuals often resort to using commercial facilities such as hotels and restaurants. This practice strains relationships with business owners who provide space without financial compensation, leading to understandable friction between service providers and patrons.

Local business owners echo these concerns. Antonia Leverink, owner of Parco café located opposite the Hutt Street Centre, has also urged the council to act. She noted that customers sometimes do not request assistance politely, creating awkward situations during busy service periods. She argues that a dedicated public toilet would improve hygiene and cleanliness for her business and other establishments on Hutt Street.

Real-World Impact and Council Response

The Adelaide City Council maintains that there are fifty-eight public toilets within its jurisdiction. Lord Mayor Jane Lomax-Smith clarified that three of these facilities are located within one kilometre of the Hutt Street Centre, representing a thirteen-minute walk. She stated that she had not received direct communication from the Hutt Street Centre regarding their specific request for new infrastructure in the south parklands.

Despite this claim, Ms Lomax-Smith acknowledged that the current number of installed toilets may be insufficient given the rise in homelessness across the city. She expressed a general consensus that more lavatories are desired by the public, though placement decisions require strategic prioritization by the council. She argued that the core issue driving the need for more facilities is the underlying increase in homelessness rather than just infrastructure deficits.

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The situation highlights the complex intersection of urban planning and social welfare. While businesses and community leaders advocate for immediate sanitary solutions, the council focuses on broader systemic issues. The proximity of facilities remains a contentious point, with advocates citing safety risks during longer walks and officials citing resource allocation challenges.