Record numbers of hybrid snow-tanner crabs puzzle biologists and challenge management as they lack legal quotas despite outnumbering adult snow crabs.

A severe heatwave in the Bering Sea between 2018 and 2019 triggered an unprecedented ecological shift, resulting in the death of an estimated 10 billion snow crabs and the subsequent rise of a new hybrid population. Biologists and commercial fishers alike are now grappling with a catch dominated by a crossbreed of snow and tanner crabs that lacks any official legal status or fishing quota.

The Emergence of a New Hybrid Species

Researchers aboard the research vessel Alaska Knight have documented a striking change in the region's biodiversity, where hybrids now outnumber commercially sized adult male snow crabs. These hybrid organisms display a distinct mix of parental traits, including a squashed M-shaped mouth and eyes that are split between red and green, one color inherited from each parent species.

Also read Honda Returns to Large SUV Market in Australia with All-Hybrid Avancier

Erin Fedewa, a biologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Alaska Fisheries Science Center, noted that while these hybrids are rare in the wild, the 2025 survey recorded more than 13 times the historical average. The anomaly persisted into the 2026 survey, with Fedewa describing the immediate sight of large male hybrids at the first sampling station as an affirmation of the ongoing ecological shift.

Ecological Drivers Behind the Surge

The population explosion of these hybrids was directly catalyzed by extreme warming events that left the Bering Sea nearly ice-free by early spring in 2018 and 2019. This environmental stress caused mass starvation and a collapse in the native snow crab population, one of the largest marine mass mortality events ever recorded.

Advertisement

The disappearance of the native snow crabs removed a key competitor and predator, allowing the hybrids to flourish. The snow crabs previously competed for the same resources and may have fed on younger crabs, so their absence created a vacuum that the hybrids rapidly filled. This ecological release has allowed the hybrid population to expand significantly over the last several years.

Legal Ambiguity in Fisheries Management

The rapid increase in hybrid crabs has created a complex management challenge because they are not legally recognized as a distinct species. Ben Daly, regional supervisor at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, stated that legally hybrids do not exist and must be classified as either snow crabs or tanner crabs.

Daly explained that a tanner crab is defined by two red eyes and an M-shaped mouth, while anything else is legally considered a snow crab. Consequently, hybrids can be sold as snow crabs but strictly consume the existing snow crab quota, which remains conservative following the population collapse. This legal loophole prevents fishers from benefiting directly from the abundant hybrid catch without impacting the fragile native snow crab recovery.

Future Quotas and Management Strategies

Fisheries are actively pushing for the establishment of separate quotas for hybrid crabs to capitalize on the abundant resource and recover from past losses. Daly acknowledged that this desire has validity, but he highlighted two major concerns: a lack of data on the ecology of hybrid crabs and the still-depressed state of the native snow crab population.

Advertisement

There is a significant risk that setting a combined limit could lead to overharvesting if fleets target only the native species. The North Pacific Fishery Management Council is currently keeping the issue open, with a scheduled meeting in January to bring together scientists and stakeholders to discuss a potential framework for harvesting the hybrid population sustainably.