Hyeronimus Confident as Headley Grange Eyes Stradbroke Double; Maher Shifts stables; Portelli Manages Rising Prodigy

Jockey Adam Hyeronimus praises a favorable barrier for Headley Grange in the $3 million Stradbroke Handicap as the horse seeks a historic double. Also, trainer Ciaron Maher reverses plans for Randwick stables, and Gary Portelli strategizes around rising star Friendly Fire.

Jockey Adam Hyeronimus is confident about a strong barrier draw for Headley Grange in the upcoming Stradbroke Handicap . The horse aims to become only the third to win the Kingsford Smith Cup - Stradbroke Handicap double.

Hyeronimus secured an economical ride from gate three to win the weight-for-age Kingsford Smith Cup two weeks ago on the five-year-old. For Saturday's $3 million feature over 1400m, the combination drew barrier eight, which is a favorable middle position out of 18. With Eagle Farm's track rating at a heavy 8 and Headley Grange having a strong record (seven wins from 15) on rain-affected tracks, Hyeronimus was very pleased. The TAB lists Headley Grange as the $5.50 favourite.

If successful, he will join Think About It (2023) and Thorn Park (2004) as dual winners. Hyeronimus, a seven-time Group 1 winner, discussed the challenges for Sydney jockeys commuting to Brisbane but highlighted the luck of having a top ride on a horse in form. Headley Grange carries 55 kilograms for the handicap, but due to Queensland rules requiring jockeys to ride at their declared weight, Hyeronimus will ride at 55.5kg.

The former Bart Cummings stables at Leilani Lodge on the Randwick course proper have become a point of contention in the NSW training scene. It was widely believed that leading Melbourne trainer Ciaron Maher would secure the 125-box Crown Lodge, stables formerly occupied by Godolphin, after winning a lease for the smaller 59-box Leilani Lodge last year.

However, Maher confirmed on Friday that Crown Lodge will become his flagship New South Wales operation and he will relinquish Leilani Lodge, which he had only recently taken over after refurbishment. Racing NSW, expected to purchase Crown Lodge from Godolphin, will now have to seek new expressions of interest for the Randwick stables. In other training news, Gary Portelli is carefully managing the promising two-year-old gelding Friendly Fire.

The horse, a $1.55 favourite for his Saturday race at Rosehill, won his previous start after a debut second. Portelli deliberately avoided a stakes race and used an apprentice's claim to get Friendly Fire to a manageable 57 kilograms for a handicap. He cited the career path of Encap, a horse with only two wins from 31 starts, as a cautionary example.

Portelli aims to maximize the horse's potential while progressing him cautiously through the grades, avoiding a situation where the horse's ability outstrips its experience or weight allowance





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Headley Grange Adam Hyeronimus Stradbroke Handicap Kingsford Smith Cup Eagle Farm Ciaron Maher Crown Lodge Leilani Lodge Friendly Fire Gary Portelli

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