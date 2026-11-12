HyperFest Saved as Perth Venue Demolition Threatens Youth Music

HyperFest continues despite Y-HQ demolition. Perth all-ages music venues face uncertainty as redevelopment plans and festival reviews impact youth artist opportunities in Western Australia.

All-ages music events in Perth are facing significant uncertainty following the announcement that the Y-HQ venue in Leederville will be demolished in 2028. This development coincides with a period of heightened concern for the state's youth music scene, as the future of the popular HyperFest festival hangs in the balance. The timing of these two major developments has created a sense of instability for young artists and music lovers who rely on such spaces for growth and community.

Y-HQ Demolition and Future Plans

Y-HQ, an alcohol-free and all-ages music venue that has operated in Leederville since 2002, is set to be torn down to make way for a multi-storey car park. The City of Perth Mayor, Alison Xamon, stated that the new building would include an all-ages live music venue and a youth services space underneath the car park. However, she noted that the new facility was not expected to be completed until at least 2029. Xamon added that the development would include green spaces and a revamped skate park, aiming to be more accessible for people with disability. Despite these promises, the gap between the current venue closing and the new one opening leaves a significant void in the market.

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Industry Reaction to Venue Loss

WA Music CEO Owen Whittle expressed surprise at the news, noting that while Y-HQ had seen better days, there was little public information about the new venue or interim arrangements. He emphasized that the venue was crucial for developing young talent, stating that the industry might lose the next Tame Impala or Spacey Jane. Whittle highlighted a steep decline in opportunities for young people to engage with music, warning that the state needs to generate and keep the next generation of music fans to maintain a vibrant scene. The loss of such a dedicated space threatens the pipeline for emerging artists who have historically used these venues to build their audiences.

HyperFest Review and Council Decision

Simultaneously, HyperFest, one of Western Australia's longest-running all-ages festivals, faces an uncertain future following a 2025 review by the City of Swan. The review found that the festival was not achieving the desired outcomes for young residents and cost ratepayers more than $244,000 last year. The review recommended that the festival be paused for the following year, but this decision was overturned at a council meeting on Wednesday night. Councillor Rashelle Predovnik, who voted for the event to continue, clarified that it was not yet known when the festival would be held next year. This reversal provides a temporary reprieve but leaves the long-term viability of the event in question.

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Impact on Local Artists and Bands

Artists like Oscar Cvitan from the WA band Birdland have expressed deep concern over the potential loss of these platforms. Cvitan, who developed a strong fan base through performing at Y-HQ, described it as one of the few accommodating venues for all fans regardless of age identity. Similarly, Grace Newton-Wordsworth from the band Joan and the Giants stated that festivals like HyperFest have been imperative for young musicians. She argued that having a local scene and future bands from Western Australia requires these venues and access points. The combined news of the HyperFest uncertainty and Y-HQ redevelopment has deeply concerned the youth music community in the state.

Broader Implications for Music Scene

The convergence of these two events has amplified fears about the erosion of infrastructure for young musicians in Perth. With Y-HQ closing in 2028 and HyperFest's future remaining unresolved, the window for young artists to gain performance experience is shrinking. Owen Whittle described the potential loss of HyperFest as astronomical for young people's access to music. Without cementing these events into the future, the state risks losing the grassroots development that has historically produced successful acts. The community is now calling for clearer plans and interim solutions to protect the next generation of musical talent in Western Australia.