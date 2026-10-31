Joanna Wietrzyk wins Hyrox Hamburg opener after Beijing incident apology

Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk returned to Hyrox competition with victory in Hamburg after apologising for continuing to race in Beijing despite soiling herself during the event.

Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk has returned to Hyrox competition with a victory in the first event of the new season in Hamburg, after apologising for continuing to race in Beijing despite soiling herself during the event in September.

Wietrzyk won the Elite 15 women's competition in Hamburg on Friday in a time of 56 minutes 10.21 seconds. American athletes Lauren Weeks finished second in 56:24.37 and Vivian Tafuto was third in 57:55.34. The Melbourne-born athlete, who holds the world record in the Hyrox women's solo event, had stepped away from the public eye following a stinging backlash over the Beijing incident. Footage showed her continuing through demanding exercises and using communal equipment during the race.

Also read Hyrox athlete Joanna Wietrzyk says online backlash left her traumatised after soiling herself in Beijing race

Wietrzyk Issues Apology For Beijing Incident

In a pre-race video this week, Wietrzyk said she was truly, truly so sorry to everyone that she affected. She also posted an apology on Instagram ahead of her comeback.

She said: I've had some time to reflect over the past six to eight weeks of everything that happened in Beijing and firstly I want to say that I'm truly, truly so sorry to everyone that I affected whether they were spectators or participants out on that race floor, for my decision to choose to continue to race. Having that time to reflect, I've really learnt a lot from the situation and I am very, very sorry for it all.

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She added: It has been a very hard situation to navigate for me and very confronting as well, so all the support, whether it was personally or through my team has been honestly so incredible and it goes a far longer way than I can truly express right now. Wietrzyk also said the attention that had stained her reputation had been very hard and very confronting to deal with before she put the storm behind her to win in Hamburg.

Hyrox Competition Format And Global Expansion

Hyrox is an increasingly popular fitness competition that sees participants alternate between running a kilometre and doing fitness exercises at shared high-intensity stations. These include a rowing machine, sled pushes, burpee jumps, medicine ball throws and lunges while carrying a sandbag. The competition launched in Germany in 2017 and is now held in locations across the world. The 2026-27 season will include races in London, Bangkok, Las Vegas and Lyon after the opener in Hamburg.

Hyrox apologised and pledged immediate rule changes after Wietrzyk was allowed to finish and win the Beijing race in September even as she suffered from a bout of diarrhoea. She forfeited the points from that event. Co-founder Moritz Fürste said after the event that organisers made a mistake by not reacting immediately during the race.

New Rules And Welfare Protocols Introduced

New rules have since been introduced to give race organisers the power to remove an athlete if their blood, vomit, urine, or faeces poses a welfare or contamination risk to the racer or to other racers. Rules were already in place to penalise athletes for minor infractions such as littering on the course, or spitting or clearing their nose on the floor. Wietrzyk was subjected to vitriol when her identity was shared online following the incident in Beijing.

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This prompted Hyrox organisers to warn that anyone sending abuse or threats of violence towards the athlete would be banned from future events.