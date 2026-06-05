Hyundai slashes $8000 from Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric prices to boost Australian EV sales

Hyundai cuts $8000 off the Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric price tags, adds limited drive‑away offers and introduces a new Kona Elite trim as competition in the Australian electric‑vehicle market intensifies.

Hyundai has announced a fresh round of price reduction s for its electric vehicle portfolio in Australia, cutting $8000 from the list prices of the Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric models.

The discount does not apply to the high‑performance Ioniq 5 N variant but brings the entry‑level Kona Electric to a starting price of $46,000 before on‑road costs and the mid‑size Ioniq 5 to $68,200 before on‑road costs. In addition to the baseline price cuts, the company is running limited‑time drive‑away offers that run until the end of the financial year, with a Kona Electric priced from $45,990 drive‑away and an Ioniq 5 from $71,990 drive‑away for deliveries completed by 30 June 2026.

Hyundai says the moves are aimed at keeping pace with a rapidly evolving and price‑sensitive electric vehicle market, where new entrants are launching competitively priced models that are attracting Australian buyers. The price reductions come with modest changes to the specification of the entry‑level models. For the Kona Electric, Hyundai has removed the electro‑chromic rear‑view mirror, the heat pump, a portable emergency charging cable and the interior vehicle‑to‑load (V2L) outlet to keep costs down.

A new Elite trim has been introduced between the base and Premium levels, adding larger 19‑inch wheels, leather upholstery, rear privacy glass, an electro‑chromic mirror and heated, power‑adjustable front seats. The Premium version still offers a head‑up display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Blind Spot View Monitor, a sunroof, Bose sound system, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and premium front seats with memory and ventilation.

All Kona variants except the base standard‑range model are equipped with a 64.8 kWh battery and a front‑mounted 150 kW motor, delivering a range of up to 505 km for the extended‑range version. The Ioniq 5 also sees a slight trim adjustment, with the removal of the portable emergency charging cable and the interior V2L port from the base version.

All Ioniq 5s in the Australian market now feature an 84 kWh battery, with single‑motor rear‑wheel‑drive models delivering 168 kW and dual‑motor all‑wheel‑drive Premium N Line versions producing 239 kW. The top‑range N model boasts a 448 kW dual‑motor powertrain. WLTP range figures stand at 570 km for the{base Ioniq 5 with }.

The company expects the discounts to stimulate demand after a 38.5 per cent fall in Ioniq 5 deliveries in the first five months of 2026 compared with the same period last year. Hyundai also announced a significant increase in EV supply for the second quarter, with 1265 Kona Electrics, 1180 Elexios, 255 Insters and 150 Ioniq 5s set to arrive from May onward, reflecting a 158 per cent overall boost in inventory availability





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