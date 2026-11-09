Pesutto tipped for Treasury role if Liberals win Victorian election

Hawthorn MP John Pesutto could return to cabinet as treasurer if the Coalition wins the November 28 state election, while hot seats coverage examines Shepparton, Ringwood, Sydenham and Hawthorn.

Hawthorn MP John Pesutto could return to cabinet if the Liberals win the upcoming state election, with the prized Treasury portfolio potentially being set aside for him after the first post-election budget.

Sources speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss post-election plans said the former party leader is being pushed internally for the role. The move would see him elevated to the frontbench within months if the Coalition win office. One Liberal MP told The Age that Pesutto has the qualities needed for the job. He is a talent and has a policy mind, and that is what we will need if we win, the MP said.

Also read Victoria's Liberals unveil plan designed to end tobacco wars

Hot Seats Election Coverage Begins

Welcome back to week 2 of our hot seats election coverage, where we are taking a hyper local look at the burning issues in the electorates of Shepparton, Ringwood, Sydenham and Hawthorn in the lead up to polling day on November 28. Last week, we heard from voters in Sydenham, a once safe Labor seat that formed part of the red wall of outer-suburban Melbourne electorates.

Advertisement

After years leaning left, voters told investigative reporter Liam Mannix they feel increasingly ignored by the government. Infrastructure, roads and hospital wait times proved to be major issues for those voters. Their concerns suggest the red wall seats are no longer guaranteed for Labor. In Ringwood, another seat currently held by Labor, the attack from the Liberals and a number of minor party and independent candidates is well and truly under way.

Reporter Bridget McArthur last week took us inside a lively candidate forum where the Family First candidate for the seat was sidelined by a colleague who insisted he speak on her behalf. We also heard from locals that some of the main concerns going into this election are potholes, affordable housing and crime. These local issues are shaping the contest in Ringwood. The coverage is examining four key electorates: Shepparton, Ringwood, Sydenham and Hawthorn.

Each has its own mix of local concerns and political dynamics. In Sydenham, voters expressed frustration with the government and pointed to infrastructure, roads and hospital wait times as key problems. The seat was once considered safe for Labor. In Ringwood, the candidate forum highlighted the crowded field of contenders.

Voters Raise Infrastructure Concerns

The Family First candidate was sidelined by a colleague who insisted he speak on her behalf. Local concerns in Ringwood include potholes, affordable housing and crime. These issues are likely to influence how residents vote on November 28. The Hawthorn contest is also drawing attention because of Pesutto's potential return to cabinet.

If the Liberals win the election, he could be elevated to the frontbench within months. The Treasury portfolio is the prize being discussed for Pesutto after the first post-election budget. The internal push for his return is based on his policy experience and talent. One Liberal MP, speaking anonymously, said Pesutto has the policy mind the party will need if it wins office.

Advertisement

The comment reflects support for his return among some colleagues. The election will be held on November 28. Our hot seats coverage continues to look at the local issues in Shepparton, Ringwood, Sydenham and Hawthorn. Voters in these electorates have raised a range of concerns, from roads and hospital wait times to affordable housing and crime.

Ringwood Candidates Face Crowded Race

These local issues are at the centre of the campaign in each seat. The red wall of outer-suburban Melbourne electorates, including Sydenham, has been a key political battleground. Voters there say they feel increasingly ignored by the government. In Ringwood, the Liberal attack and the presence of minor party and independent candidates have made the seat a lively contest.

The candidate forum showed how intense the local campaign has become. The Family First candidate at the Ringwood forum was sidelined by a colleague who insisted he speak on her behalf. The moment underlined the crowded and sometimes chaotic nature of the race. Locals in Ringwood told us their main concerns are potholes, affordable housing and crime.

These issues are likely to dominate the final weeks of the campaign. With polling day on November 28, the focus in these seats will remain on local problems. The outcome could shape the next government and determine who takes key portfolios like Treasury.