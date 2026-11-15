AFL ruled former Bulldog Aiden O'Driscoll's brain injury mild after eight bleeds

Former Western Bulldogs draftee Aiden O'Driscoll, 21, was medically retired after eight brain bleeds and a fractured skull, but an AFL-ordered assessment found only a mild traumatic brain injury, derailing his $600,000 severe injury benefit claim.

A former Western Bulldogs draftee who was forced into medical retirement after suffering eight brain bleeds and a fractured skull has been left shocked after an AFL-ordered clinical assessment ruled he sustained only a mild brain injury.

Aiden O'Driscoll Shocked By AFL Injury Assessment

The clinical reclassification was delivered more than two years after Aiden O'Driscoll was forced out of the game before playing a senior match. It has left the 21-year-old traumatised, derailed his bid for a $600,000 severe injury payout and put his management on a collision course with the league. O'Driscoll retired at just 18 in May 2024 before making his senior AFL debut.

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He suffered a major head-on-head concussion during a pre-season match simulation session and was rushed to The Alfred hospital. He suffered a seizure and a fracture behind his ear. An MRI later revealed the collision had left him with eight brain bleeds.

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While he received a career-ending injury payment of more than $150,000 in 2024, his application for a $600,000 severe injury benefit payment was rejected this year by the AFL and AFL Players' Association, which found he did not meet the criteria. That decision was based on a neuropsychological assessment report completed in Perth in March by clinicians specialising in neuropsychological and behavioural conditions. It concluded O'Driscoll suffered only a mild TBI, leaving him and his agent Peter Jess in shock.

An AFL medical panel's report in April 2024 revealed the extent of his injury, declaring Aiden has more micro-haemorrhages than the panel has seen in other athletes. He was medically retired by the AFL's independent concussion panel. He struggles with daily memory loss, nausea, anxiety and dizziness, and has difficulty sleeping as a result of the brain trauma from the training incident. O'Driscoll said the mild assessment does not add up.

O'Driscoll Details Memory Loss And Daily Struggles

He said his memory for basic things is shocking and really bad, and has progressively got worse over time. He called it a horrible thing for a 21-year-old to go through. He recalled going to the shops for three things and it took him 15 minutes to remember avocado, one of three items. He forgot the reason for going to the shops, which was dishwashing liquid.

O'Driscoll said he has lost a couple of girlfriends along the way and honestly thinks it is to do with this as well. He said he forgets basic things and obviously cannot live a normal life. AFL chief medical officer Michael Makdissi, in a discharge summary letter dated May 18, 2026, did not comment on the mild TBI assessment, leaving Jess stunned.

Jess, a prominent concussion campaigner for athletes in all sports, said the medical classification for Aiden's type of injury is moderate or severe TBI, not a mild brain trauma as assessed. He said the assessment is flawed and cannot be relied upon. The neuropsychological report, which Jess gave to this masthead on behalf of O'Driscoll, said he sustained a mild TBI on 26 January 2024 during a pre-season simulation match, resulting in a single seizure episode and loss of consciousness.

Neuropsychological Report Details O'Driscoll Brain Injury

Neuroimaging scans identified micro-haemorrhages primarily in his right temporal lobe. After medical assessments and review by an independent concussion panel, Aiden retired from professional football and contact sport in May 2024. Prior to his TBI, Aiden underwent cognitive evaluation as part of the Western Bulldogs baseline cognitive testing program. At baseline, he displayed variability across his results, with weaknesses more apparent on memory tasks and when complexity and attentional demands were greater.

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Those outcomes largely reflected a long-standing pattern of cognitive strengths and weaknesses, noting his pre-existing ADHD and dyslexia diagnoses. At 41 days post-TBI, neuropsychological review noted he had generally been making a good recovery, with largely stable results compared to baseline though memory scores were slightly weaker. On the current assessment, Aiden's basic attention processing speed, visual spatial skills and executive functions were broadly at age-expected levels.

His verbal language abilities were comparatively weaker, and vulnerabilities were apparent with his working memory and mental flexibility and attentional shift. There were limitations and efficiencies with Aiden's new learning encoding, as well as his memory recall, likely related to feelings of overwhelm and attentional weakness. O'Driscoll said it has been traumatic and very difficult. He said the severity of his injury has had severe impacts on him.

When it first happened, he just wanted to get back out there and keep playing and was not affected a heap, but about six months down the line he started to feel it. The AFLPA said in a rejection letter in March that O'Driscoll had not demonstrated a permanent impairment of cognitive function, meaning his future earning capacity would not be reduced by at least 40 per cent. The AFLPA did not wish to comment because of confidentiality reasons.

Jess Claims AFL Ruling Destroyed O'Driscoll Life

The AFL was contacted for comment. Jess said the mild rather than moderate or severe assessment meant O'Driscoll's bid for a disability pension was also impacted. He said it is frightening what has gone on and it has destroyed the kid's life. In the discharge letter, seen by this masthead, Makdissi said O'Driscoll had not attended his final case review.

His bid to have a non-related third party, in his case Jess, accompany him was deemed inappropriate by the league. Makdissi said O'Driscoll's working history included one-on-one football training and disability support work with children and adults, but his current work capacity is limited due to ongoing symptoms. Makdissi noted that at the initial neuropsychological review in March 2024, O'Driscoll had reported that most of his initial concerns, including headaches, fatigue and memory concerns, had largely resolved. A follow-up in August 2024 showed stable or improved cognitive results.