Lamarre-Condon denies executing Jesse Baird as murder trial cross-examination continues

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon told the NSW Supreme Court he never executed Jesse Baird, denying prosecution claims he planned the killings of Baird and Luke Davies in February 2024.

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has denied under cross-examination that he planned and executed Jesse Baird, telling the NSW Supreme Court on Monday that CCTV footage of him shopping and dining after the alleged murders does not show his true emotional state.

Lamarre-Condon, 31, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Baird, 26, a former Network Ten producer and presenter, and Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant, at Baird's Paddington share house on February 19, 2024. Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, put to Lamarre-Condon that he acted on a plan to assassinate Jesse Baird and executed him. Lamarre-Condon denied the allegation, saying: I never executed Jesse Baird.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon Testifies Self-Defense in Sydney Double Murder Trial

Lamarre-Conden Police Training Defense

Hatfield suggested CCTV footage from February 19, about three hours after the men died, showed Lamarre-Condon looking quite relaxed while buying a second surfboard cover at Westfield Miranda. Lamarre-Condon replied: You need to remember that as a police officer I can't panic, I can't react, I have to be the person members of the community look at for direction.

He added: Just because you see me on camera with no reaction doesn't mean I wasn't crying five minutes before in the whole car ride there. The court has heard he bought the first surfboard cover on February 17, two days before the men died of gunshot wounds from his police-issued Glock pistol.

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Hatfield pressed him about footage showing him licking his fingers, smiling and laughing at Sushi Train while having dinner with a friend the day after the alleged murders, asking whether that came from his police training or something else. Lamarre-Condon replied: No, Mr Crown.

He said he found it interesting that the prosecution let the court watch 30 minutes of footage of a car sitting still but did not want the jury to see the Sushi Train footage, claiming he watched it back and was very expressive and clearly panicking. Lamarre-Condon told the court he had his police gun with him because he had contemplated taking his own life on the night of February 18 over work-related trauma.

Prosecution Questions Motive and Ring

Hatfield put to him: You were not suicidal, you were homicidal. Lamarre-Condon rejected that suggestion. Asked about a Cartier ring, Lamarre-Condon said it was worth $24,450. He said a conversation with a friend on February 14 reminded him that the last time he had seen it was at Baird's house in mid-November, and that he had multiple Cartier rings so did not know that one was gone.

Hatfield pressed him on whether the ring was an item of some significance to him, representing about a quarter of his salary in value, and asked how he had forgotten about it for three months. Lamarre-Condon said he had not worn it recently and that he rotates through a few of them.

Lamarre-Condon said he was making more than a normal senior constable because he did user-pays police work, where private groups pay fees for police services, and also had a swimwear line and invested in Bitcoin. He estimated his police salary at $120,000 including the user-pays work. Where the majority of my money would come from then was selling Hermes Birkins, he said. When I went to Paris I would be able to get them.

I could make profit anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000, depending on what bag I got. There is no dispute that Lamarre-Condon disposed of the men's bodies outside a Greek monastery in Bungonia, near Goulburn, on February 22. The defence case is that he panicked when he realised the gravity of the situation. The former police officer has told the court he is responsible for Baird's death but did not intend to kill him.

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Shooting Disagreement Over Self Defense

Baird had lunged at him with a knife, he said, and he shot Baird once to disarm him and accidentally shot him a second time in a struggle. Davies grabbed the gun and accidentally shot himself in front of Baird's bedroom door, Lamarre-Condon said, and the bullet became lodged in the door. The prosecution alleges the accused shot Davies through the door to eliminate a witness after he tried to call Triple Zero for help.

The Crown case is that Davies' voice can be heard in the recorded call, played on Monday, saying get out and f--- off. Lamarre-Condon has said he called Triple Zero on a mobile phone he found in the kitchen and that both his and Davies' voices can be heard in the call. The accused said he told Davies to get out as he assumed the surrender position.

When asked about the CCTV footage, Lamarre-Condon said: You need to remember as well, this is someone that I once cared about too. I understand, obviously, there's family members that are sad and upset; I completely understand their pain, but Jesse was someone that I did care about as well, so I was very emotional.

Lamarre-Condon has told the court he struck upon an idea after he arrived in Paddington that morning to disguise himself as an Uber Eats rider to avoid a confrontation with Baird. He saw a bike nearby with a helmet, high-visibility vest, pants, gloves and bags, he said. Lamarre-Condon said it was not unusual for delivery riders to have these items and the jacket was pretty large and oversized while the pants were tight.

Relationship and Surfboard Dispute Details

The court also heard the relationship was romantic but not exclusive, he said, after Baird ended it in November 2023. The accused was also questioned about a conversation with a friend who visited him in prison in December 2025. The court has heard his friend wore a listening device. In that conversation, he appears to say that I bought Jesse a surfboard and he wanted to retrieve it after their break-up.

Lamarre-Condon told the court this appeared to be a transcription error and he in fact said brought and not bought. Hatfield said: You've come up with another untrue version of it for this trial. Lamarre-Condon replied: It was my own surfboard.