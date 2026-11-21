Shaun Tan has published Hometown, his first graphic novel in 20 years, a project that took a decade and grew out of his experiences as a stay-at-home father. The book follows a young girl raised by grotesque mechanical monsters until an Earthly astronaut arrives to take her home.

Shaun Tan has released Hometown, his first graphic novel in 20 years, and he admits he felt an initial moment of exasperation when he began it.

Shaun Tan Hometown Graphic Novel

The book took 10 years to complete. I did not really want to return to that format because it takes so long, he quietly says, laughing, from his home in Brunswick in Melbourne. But you have to let the story unravel in its own way, he adds. The process started during a family trip to Spain, jet-lagged in a hotel room and watching Icelandic children's TV with Russian subtitles with his then 18-month-old daughter.

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The result is eccentrically, surreally Tan-esque. In the book a young girl grows up in a strange world filled with grotesque mechanical monsters, ostensibly her family, until an Earthly astronaut arrives to take her home. Tan got into this not long after his second child was born, so he was pecking away at it in between being a mostly stay-at-home dad, retreating during nap times to make little sculptures and do sketches and try to work it out.

He only realised afterward how much the experience of having conversations with his daughter and playing with her actually influenced this book. Tan acknowledges that procrastination is standard for any artist, but he has figured out a way of managing it to an extent. He tells other people what he is doing so he is answerable to them, promising that by a certain time he will do a certain thing.

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If he is the only one who knows, he says he will give himself a pass every time. His greatest fear is creating something false. It is always high in his mind to try to return to a dreamlike truth, even if the story is sometimes a bit weird. It feels closer to real life if it is a bit messy and unfinished, he says, and he does not throw bad ideas away.

Tan believes unoriginality is actually slightly important because it creates a connection to the culture you are in. If you were completely original, it would be so disconnected, as happens with some artists and scientists and writers who are a bit ahead of their time. He often thinks about Charles Babbage's Difference Engine, the early computer that no one had a use for because it was too early. Two things help him finish work.

One is advice from a writer he cannot recall, a single word: finish. Many people feel they have failed a project when they stop, but they have not finished, they are actually just three-quarters in. That advice is enough to push you through the pain, and you realise there was a solution you just could not see. The other is the Picasso quote that art is a lie that tells us the truth.

Tan Embraces Personal Weirdness

That always helps him finish when a work feels false or mannered or full of affectations. The road to truth is often convoluted and fictitious, but that is OK. His biggest regret is not putting enough trust in his own weirdness when he was younger. It took him a long time to realise that his weird, personal stories were actually the most successful.

He was trying to figure out where he belonged by looking at other people's examples, telling himself he should be more like this or that. Young artists also face financial pressures, and it is very hard to make a living while constantly trying to find your groove. But the groove is there all along. For Tan, it was sitting down and writing funny little stories about a huge creature with tentacles who is lost on a beach.

He kept putting it aside. He felt guilty about doing things that were fun, almost as if they were too fun and art had to be serious. It was only when he realised that fun leads to seriousness and that his sense of fun would infect other readers and bring them along that he became successful. He would have been about 25.

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He had been working as a freelance artist for about five years but was having trouble getting work and needed to make more money. As an illustrator he was only earning half the royalty. He thought, I cannot survive like this, I have to get into writing, which is what he wanted to do originally. Tan remembers sitting at his kitchen table, feeling a bit low, and deciding he was just going to have fun and write a story.

He did not care what anybody thought about it and would do it even if nobody published it. It was a book called The Lost Thing, published in 2000, the first book he wrote and illustrated entirely by himself. It was not a huge success at first, but over time people began to really enjoy the story, and it was eventually adapted as a short film that did quite well.

The Lost Thing won the Oscar for best animated short film at the Academy Awards in 2011. Co-directors Shaun Tan and Andrew Ruhemann are pictured with their Oscar for best animated short film for The Lost Thing in 2011. Tan also cites The Mysteries of Harris Burdick, published in 1984 by American illustrator Chris Van Allsburg, as an influence.

Illustration Influences on Tan

He describes Van Allsburg as another artist who was working in a fairly traditional illustration job in the conservative area of American children's publishing and who sort of said, to hell with it, I am going to do a really weird book that delights me. The book is a series of black-and-white standalone illustrations, maybe 15 of them, and each one shows a very strange scene.

There might be a man trying to hit a lump under his carpet, or a girl looking at caterpillars in her hand. You cannot look at these pictures without your mind starting to fill in the gaps. Tan learned so much from that book about what illustration is: a form of writing using pictures that is very dependent on silence, gaps and emptiness to spark your imagination.

He came across it when he was a child but only returned to it in his early 20s, when people started asking him to illustrate for them and he thought he had better look at picture books again. He rediscovered a lot of these books, such as Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak. These illustrators were inspirational for him in understanding that picture books need not be limited by style or audience.