Qantas cuts 850 jobs, sending roles to India as brand value sits at $5 billion

Qantas has told 850 staff their jobs are being outsourced, and the airline's brand value is now $5 billion after a 32 per cent rise. Critics say the move repeats the Alan Joyce playbook under chief executive Vanessa Hudson.

Qantas has told 850 of its own staff that their jobs are being outsourced, with the roles shifting to India. The airline had said earlier this year there was no plan to send jobs offshore.

The announcement was made as the company reported a $1.29 billion profit. Qantas has about 28,000 other staff who heard the news as well. The decision follows the same pattern that damaged the airline before. Under Alan Joyce, Qantas outsourced part of its Australian workforce to labour hire companies.

Also read Qantas to cut 850 jobs and outsource roles to Accenture in India

On the same flights, people often worked side by side doing the same job, but one was employed by Qantas and the other contracted out on worse pay and conditions. Management then seemed surprised when morale fell through the floor. If you do not treat your staff well, that will impact a customer's experience. It is called brand transference.

Qantas Faces Brand Damage

Qantas has gotten away with a lot of corporate behaviour over the years, mostly because travellers had little choice but to fly with it, especially domestically. When you have barely got a competitor, you can treat staff and customers badly and still put bums on seats. Three years ago, Qantas fell from Australia's best brand to 41st. This year it was named the strongest airline brand, with its brand value up 32 per cent to 5 billion dollars.

Advertisement

That recovery took three years and hundreds of millions of dollars, because fixing a brand always costs more than looking after it in the first place. What you do not do is spend three years rebuilding it and then burn through it to cut costs in a year you made 1.29 billion dollars. The latest job cuts show Vanessa Hudson is still playing from the Alan Joyce playbook.

When a brand is in that much trouble, you normally bring in someone from outside the culture that caused it. Instead, Qantas chose Joyce's chief financial officer, a Qantas lifer who worked closely with Alan Joyce. It was a chance for a proper reset and they squibbed it. Alan Joyce left early.

Paul Scurrah left Virgin in 2020. Blaming AI does not cut it either. Every company has to modernise, but using technology to make Australian jobs better is a very different thing from using it as cover for sending those jobs overseas. The frustrating part is that Qantas has already been through this.

Outsourcing Hurts Qantas Brand

Outsourcing staff is exactly what wrecked the brand last time. A brand is not a logo or a slogan. A brand is a promise, and a good brand is a promise kept. It is not what you say about yourself, it is what your customers feel about you.

Nobody ever flew Qantas because it was cheap, and it has been a long time since it was the best airline in the sky. It was once the safest, but all the others caught up with that. So we flew it because of how it made us feel. We pay more for that feeling, and Qantas knows we do.

Advertisement

Before anyone writes brand feelings off as airy-fairy feel-good stuff, the reality is that about two-thirds of the average company's value can be traced to its brand. It is an asset worth real money, but Qantas is trading that away to increase short-term profits. Qantas' reward for cutting jobs showed up within hours, with the share price rising 6 per cent, but the brand damage will be long-term.

Brand Value and Short-Term Profit

David Jones, once one of Australia's strongest and most successful brands, went into administration last week. Going to David Jones once made you feel special. But the company was sold to people who did not understand the brand. In the interest of short-term profitability, they cut all the things that made the in-store experience special, then wondered why people stopped shopping there.

The question now is how many Australians were flying Qantas because they loved it and how many because they had little choice. Western Sydney Airport opened last month with no curfew and cheaper fees for airlines. That could change the domestic market. Soon we will find out.

Qantas' slogan might be the Spirit of Australia but the idea of it being our national carrier is well and truly dead. Maybe it is time to take Spirit of Australia off the fuselage of that fleet. Decisions like this get made for two short words: executive bonuses. When bonuses are tied to profits, company leaders make short-term decisions that benefit themselves.

Qantas National Carrier Status

The cost of long-term brand damage is really difficult to quantify, so they do not bother. Brands are about how you make people feel. And Qantas has made a lot of Australians feel really angry. Dee Madigan runs Campaign Edge.

She has worked on some of Australia's largest brands, is a regular panelist on ABC's Gruen, author of The Hard Sell and has been Labor's advertising creative director for 25 election campaigns, including the 2022 federal election.