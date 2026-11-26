A travel writer reflects on a lifelong connection to Manchester that began in childhood in Brisbane and culminated in a match-day visit in May 2024.

A travel writer has reflected on a lifelong love affair with Manchester that began in childhood in Brisbane and reached a high point with a match-day visit in May 2024.

The piece is part of a series called My Happy Place, in which writers celebrate the destinations they cherish most. The writer first visited Manchester in 1990 but says he had been preparing to fall hard for the place all his life. It began in childhood in Brisbane when the names George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton first cast their magic spell over him.

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It was the dying days of the great Manchester United side that had won the European Cup, the precursor to the Champions League, in 1968. That team would soon be relegated to the Second Division. The glamour of that red shirt and white cuffs, coupled with the tragedy of the 1958 Munich air disaster that saw half the team wiped out, had him instantly hooked.

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A few years later, a different kind of tragic glamour took hold when he heard the band Joy Division for the first time. He discovered their lead singer, Ian Curtis, had died just before their single Love Will Tear Us Apart had been released. For a gloomy teen with a penchant for urban decay, it was catnip.

Manchester music drew him visit

Joy Division opened the gate to a heap of music out of Manchester, including New Order, Buzzcocks, Durutti Column, The Fall, Inspiral Carpets and Happy Mondays. It was music that first drew him to actually visit the place, when he and his partner made the journey up from London for the open-air gig at Spike Island headlined by The Stone Roses in May 1990.

As well as the day-long rave, they spent the weekend visiting the Hacienda, the nightclub founded by New Order and Factory Records boss Tony Wilson. They also went to PSV, an underground club in the middle of a pretty rough housing estate in Hulme, where the music was more Jamaican than Madchester-inspired.

It would be another 27 years before he made it back, and this time he got to indulge his first love, football, taking an off-season tour of Old Trafford with his long-suffering daughters in tow. Yes, he would have preferred to see the Red Devils actually playing a game, but even an empty Theatre of Dreams was a bit special.

Visit delayed by COVID pandemic

In 2021, he was finally ready to bring it all home: he got himself a ticket to see United play while in England visiting family, having only ever seen them play meaningless friendlies in Australia before. But two days before the game, it was called off due to COVID. He still went to the city anyway, and had an absolute ball, eating brilliantly at Wood, a since-closed restaurant run by Simon Wood, who won MasterChef in 2015.

He also drank in the spectacular ground-floor bar of the Kimpton Clocktower building, wandered along the canals and soaked up the buzzy energy of the Northern Quarter. In May 2024, in the dying days of the season, he was back there again, match-day ticket in hand. It had cost him a fortune.

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The game against Arsenal was sold out, so he had to splash more than 800 dollars on a hospitality package, though at least he got a meat pie with that. As he settled into his seat high up in the Stretford End, he had not a moment of regret. He had been waiting his whole life to feel what he was feeling, and it was magnificent.

It did not hurt that the weekend was beautiful, sunny and warm, at least until the heavens opened just before the final whistle, but even that felt perfectly right. The whole city was alive with a kind of festival vibe, the streets and parks and squares teeming with people eating and drinking and laughing. There is a real student energy about Manchester, and on this weekend it felt like end of term.

Art gallery explores industrial history

He visited the Manchester Art Gallery and was blown away by the thoughtful way works from the citys 19th-century heyday as an industrial powerhouse had been juxtaposed with contemporary works and plaques highlighting the social, racial and economic underpinnings of that power: the slave trade, exploitation of workers, and vast pollution of waterways and the countryside. This was a city able to acknowledge the shadier side of its past without feeling the need to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

That is what he loves about Manchester, and why it is such a happy place for him. It has a rich history but it is also progressive, young and vital. It is a city of culture, of music, of sport. It owns its past and it looks to the future.

Soccer, music, fashion, politics, tragedy, urban decay and renewal: Manchester has it all. How could anyone not be seduced?