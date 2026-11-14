Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns over affairs, Colette Kress named interim CEO

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia CEO after admitting to extramarital relationships, ending his tenure at the AI chip giant. CFO Colette Kress is interim CEO as the board searches for a permanent replacement.

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia's chief executive officer after admitting to extramarital affairs, ending his association with the company completely. The board announced that chief financial officer Colette Kress would step in as interim CEO.

Jensen Huang Resigns As Nvidia CEO

Directors assembled remotely on Wednesday and the meeting lasted late into the night. In the end, Huang was given no choice but to resign. At the end, Jensen Huang looked broken and shattered, his legendary energy depleted. After weeks spent denying allegations of infidelity and fighting to remain in his job, his surrender was unconditional.

Also read Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO After 33 Years Amid Scandal

Huang's usual take-charge demeanour had evaporated, according to a person familiar with the situation, and he had started using phrases like whatever and I don't care. At a multitrillion-dollar AI chip behemoth, Huang was famous for his attention to the tiniest of details, from chip architecture to the compensation packages of even the most junior employees. Now, in the eyes of the people in the room, he had given up.

It was a stunningly quick fall for a billionaire and tech titan who two weeks ago was the face of artificial intelligence around the world. With his directness and vigour, he had charmed US President Donald Trump, shaped global tech policy and drawn adoring crowds on his papal-style international tours.

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It is hard to imagine the current AI boom happening without Huang, his company and its chips, and it is hard to imagine what it will look like after his fall. As Harvey Jones, chair of the company's board of directors, wrote in an email to employees after Huang's ouster: Jensen's contributions to Nvidia are profound. Nvidia is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. Jensen Huang once told me his two golden rules.

He may have broken one of them. When the news broke in late October that Huang had close ties with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, it looked like he would prevail. The board of directors, dominated by longtime investors, business partners and friends of Huang's, was reluctant to act on the news stories, or even publicly comment on them.

Huang Denied Allegations Of Infidelity

Most of the news coverage tiptoed around the exact nature of the CEO's relationship with Alice Huang, the suspected spy. Huang denied to friends and colleagues that he had been unfaithful to his wife. He had been denying it when questioned internally since late 2025. In one of his last interviews as CEO, Huang told Bloomberg News that his relationship with Alice Huang was typical of those with Chinese customers and executives.

It was all completely normal and not unusual, he said. A Financial Times story cited US officials saying that the relationship had been a romantic one. Soon afterwards, Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter went to Huang's house to confront him, and Huang confessed. At that point, most of the board still did not want to take a public stance, but Teter, who is secretary of the board, told them they had to act.

The board announced they would investigate the allegations. A prominent law firm, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, would lead the inquiry. On Sunday, Huang emailed the entire company, admitting to the affair, apologising to his family and vowing to cooperate fully with the board's investigation. As the scandal ballooned, there was evidence that it was drawing Huang's attention away from his extensive duties.

As part of Nvidia's idiosyncratic org chart, Huang had about 60 executives who reported to him, a small army by normal management standards. The whole company had to file emails with their top five priorities, which Huang used to check that everyone was working on what he considered most important. Normally he responded to them immediately at all hours of the day and night. In recent days, the response times had grown longer.

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Board Acts Quickly After New Report

The Nvidia board acted fast after a New York Times report that Huang was having an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of healthcare. This time, the board acted quickly. The next morning, the board announced that chief financial officer Colette Kress would step in as interim CEO. She was quick to try to reassure rattled employees.

I believe deeply in this company and in its future, Kress wrote in an email reviewed by Bloomberg. More than anything, I believe in each of you, in our customers and partners and in the vital role we play every day in the global economy. The board, staff and I recognise that this has been an extraordinarily difficult period and I want you to know how grateful we are for your resilience, professionalism and continued dedication. Thank you.

She pledged to hold an all-hands meeting on November 18. A day earlier, Nvidia is due to report results and disclose what Wall Street analysts predict will be a near doubling of quarterly sales growth. Now, the board confronts the difficult challenge of finding a replacement for Huang. Some executives considered likely to end up on the shortlist: Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su and Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas.

Nvidia Faces Challenge Of Finding Replacement

It is hard to imagine anyone filling all Huang's roles - technologist, executive, marketer, lobbyist, mascot - and the company never bothered to create a traditional succession plan. For better or worse, Nvidia will begin to look more like a regular company, managed in a more regular way. The rise and fall of leather jacket-clad tech godfather Jensen Huang has been rapid.

As for Huang himself, he will not be able to retreat from public life, even if he wants to. In the coming weeks he is expected to testify before Congress, where politicians will ask him about his relationship with Alice Huang and whether it might have put some of the secrets of Nvidia's state-of-the-art chips at risk.

According to people who have spoken with him in recent days, Huang has already taken a penitent turn, castigating himself as a piece of shit. He claims he does not care what happens to him at this point. His main concern, he says, is his wife, and not ruining the lives of the multiple women now romantically linked to him in the public imagination.