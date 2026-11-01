Kevin Blake Calls for Melbourne Cup Emergencies After Defiantly Scratched

Joseph O'Brien's racing manager Kevin Blake wants Melbourne Cup emergencies introduced after stewards scratched Defiantly on Saturday over gait concerns, leaving the stable with five runners but robbing the race of a noted frontrunner.

Joseph O'Brien's racing manager Kevin Blake has called for emergencies to become part of the Melbourne Cup after stewards scratched Defiantly on Saturday due to concerns about his gait.

Melbourne Cup Emergency Scratching Issues

The stewards had to make the decision three days out from the race because the field of 24 had to be locked in at 4.30pm on Saturday. The horse may have made the necessary improvement in the remaining two days to take his place. Emergencies are considered impossible because betting technology cannot handle late inclusions to a field of 24.

Also read Beginner's Guide to the 2026 Melbourne Cup and Spring Racing Carnival

That means if there are late scratchings between 4.30pm Saturday and the race start, fewer runners will race rather than the next qualified horses in the order of entry being granted a start. Blake said the system needs to be fixed.

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"We know it's rigorous, we know it's tough, and so we're not going to cry about [the decision]. We're all big boys and girls, but probably the main takeaway from it is they probably need to sort out their emergency situation," Blake said.

Stablemate Kizlyar Takes Defiantly Place

"I'm a guest here so I don't want to be telling people what to do, but for the reason to be that the technology can't cope with more than 24 runners in 2026 … I don't feel that's good enough. " Defiantly's withdrawal gives stablemate Kizlyar a start, meaning the O'Brien stable still has five runners. It also robs the race of a natural leader, with the four-year-old gelding a noted frontrunner.

Blake said jockey Dylan Brown-McMonagle, who had been booked to ride Defiantly, would now jump on Sons And Lovers. That horse was the best drawn of their five starters with barrier three. He said local jockeys James McDonald and Craig Williams would need to weave some magic to get their mounts Trustyourinstinct and James J Braddock in a good spot after they drew barriers 18 and 24 respectively.

Jockey Drawings And Barrier Challenges

McDonald is the in-form jockey after an exhilarating Derby Day where he won four races including the Derby. Trustyourinstinct is sure to win support due to his presence in the saddle.

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"James is going to have to work his magic to get in and get cover [and] get him racing efficiently, but he is a very classy horse unexposed to the trip," Blake said. "[He] looks to have a leading chance in the book, so you just hope he gets a kind spin from the draw. " Last year's runner-up Goodie Two Shoes is said to be in better form than last season.

He is expected to carry big bets from his owner J.P. McManus. Blake also talked up Kizlyar's chances despite his disappointing run in the Moonee Valley Cup, which became a sit and sprint at the finish. Defiantly may run in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday as a consolation.

O'Brien is due to fly in from the Breeders' Cup, which is raced in the US, on Monday. Meanwhile at Werribee, Ethan Brown was pleased with Point of Law's work on Sunday when he visited the horse he rode to victory in the Geelong Cup.