Geoff Lawson Says Ball Tampering Is Common and Criticizes Sandpapergate Punishments

Former Australian fast bowler Geoff Lawson defends ball tampering as a near-universal practice and questions the harsh bans given to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft after Newlands 2018.

Former Australian fast bowler Geoff Lawson has questioned why cricket treats ball tampering as a hanging offence while illegal bats barely draw a penalty, calling the Newlands 2018 sanctions out of proportion to the actual offence.

Bowlers Admit To Ball Alteration Practices

He writes that he does not know of a single bowler worth their salt who has not licked, flicked, scratched, slobbered on or lifted the surface or seam of a cricket ball to get extra movement. Lawson admits he was a bowler who tried to swing the new ball, and when playing at the SCG or on the pre-drop-in pitch at the MCG, he definitely tried swinging the old ball too.

Also read Darren Lehmann Denies Widespread Knowledge of Sandpaper Plot

When the spinners had finished, the ball needed extra spit, sweat and polish for the quicks to be effective. The grassless, abrasive Bulli soil was ideal for natural scuffing, with no external actors required. His left-handed partner in shine crime, Michael Whitney, was pretty good at getting the ball moving away from right-handers, while Lawson's natural reversing action was away from left-handers. The conversion from linear to curved space brings batting challenges.

The original term was Irish swing, but politically correct anti-cricket types objected to the phrase, so a neutral term emerged. Reverse because when the ball is new it will move away from the shiniest side, and when it is old and the rub-a-dub-dub has been applied, the ball will move towards the shiniest, smoothest side. That is a reverse set-up. Theoretical physics cannot explain the mystery of reverse swing.

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The long and short of the game says that if the ball moves sideways rather than gun-barrel straight, skilful bowlers are more likely to get batsmen out, which is their collective raison d'etre and exciting for the fans. Certain actions on the ball are allowed, legal and encouraged. Shining a cricket ball is as natural as exhaling after a deep breath. As kids, players were proud of the red stain on their whites that mother's laundry never quite erased.

Batsmen Receive Unjust Benefit Of Doubt

Batsmen have forever been coddled by the survival halo of benefit of the doubt, a spurious and undocumented notion that did not and does not exist in the laws of cricket. A touch of ball alteration is trivial by comparison.

Lawson first became aware of effective ball retouching in Pakistan in the early 1980s, although there was also perhaps Sarfraz Nawaz at the MCG in the middle of a 7-1 spell in 1979, when Australia went from 3-305 to all out 310. Nawaz had the old ball mysteriously swinging around corners on pitches that were bland and uninspiring for any bowler.

The Pakistan pacers would get the haggard leather swinging after 20 or 30 overs, and it was revealed at the end of the series that bottle caps had been used to scar one side of the ball while vigorous shining of the obverse complemented the treatment. Former Test batsman Usman Khawaja says the entire team knew of the ball tampering during the Newlands Test against South Africa in 2018, something he discussed in an interview about his upcoming memoir.

The Australian cricket team did not deem this behaviour as cheating. There was no outrage, no finger-wagging at opponents and no demands on umpires to intervene. The ICC, the various cricket boards and the media could not care less, and prime ministers kept their opinions to themselves. Australian cricket teams that lose Tests get criticised, and sometimes the team gets changed.

Pakistan were damned good at swinging it and Australia needed to catch up in the arms and hands race. Which brings us to 2018 at Newlands and the Australians trying desperately to keep up with South Africa. Test matches are not the Melbourne Cup, and carrying a handicap is not part of the contest.

Newlands Sanctions Were Out Of Proportion

Newlands 2018 was just another data point on the ball-fiddling timeline rather than a catastrophic conclusion that led to David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft being banned for their roles in the sandpaper ball-tampering scandal. Bancroft was suspended for nine months, while Warner and Smith copped 12 months. Warner got a life ban from captaining Australia, while Smith could not skipper for two years.

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The list of players caught tampering with the ball since 1990 extends to a number of national captains and world-class bowlers, including the man who captained South Africa during the abrasive 2018 Test. Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has subsequently said he thought the punishment for Smith, Warner and Bancroft was out of proportion to the crime and he did not understand the reaction of the authorities or the public. Lawson says he has a point.

The ICC penalty for such abuses was previously five penalty runs and a changing of the ball. The manner in which Australia were playing at the time was supported by the rest of the team. The hypocrisy that followed was startling but maybe not unexpected. After 2018, the ICC severely increased the penalty for altering the condition of the ball.

Smith was originally suspended for one match as captain by the ICC and lost his match fee for conduct contrary to the spirit of cricket. The ICC did not touch Warner, and the scapegoat Bancroft was slapped with a small fine by the international governing body. The new sanctions for ball tampering are six Tests or 12 One Day Internationals on the sidelines. Lawson calls the punitive message a knee-jerk reaction.

Illegal Bats Face Lesser Penalties Than Ball Tampering

The ball at Newlands did not swing, reverse or otherwise, and was not shown to be scratched, licked, flicked, pricked, chewed, zipped, spat on, roughed or bitten. Meanwhile, back in the batsman's hut, the ICC penalties for cheating with a non-compliant cricket bat that is oversize in length, width or depth are serious. You have to change your bat. That is it.

The ICC obviously thinks bowling shenanigans are the much greater of the evils, and you can push the envelope on batting dimensions with no real downside. Lawson asks whether this disparity goes back to the days of the wealthy gentleman who batted and the working-class players who did most of the bowling.

There has been no rational explanation as to why scratching a ball is punishable by transportation for life, yet using an illegal bat does not warrant a slap on the wrist. The Australian team were vilified for being ineffectual cheats. When the ball is new, you keep it off the ground to maintain the effective shine. If you want to rough it, then the fielders' throws come in short and bounce.

Every player knows their job, and there is even a skill to throwing the ball so it lands rough-side down. The team assigning scapegoats rather than taking collective responsibility remains part of the story.