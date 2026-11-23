Former doctor Ryan Cho has admitted secretly filming hundreds of nurses and hospital staff using hidden phones in Melbourne hospitals. Close to 100 victims faced him in court as prosecutors detailed 874 identified victims and thousands of recordings.

A former doctor who secretly filmed hundreds of nursing colleagues in hospital bathrooms appeared to approach police himself on the day he was caught, a court has heard.

Doctor Arrested at Austin Hospital

Ryan Cho, 29, asked a junior officer guarding the entrance to toilets at Melbourne's Austin Hospital whether a toilet was open. You cannot use this toilet, the constable replied. What is your name please? Prosecutors say the exchange showed Cho's brazenness in documenting his colleagues' most private moments at some of Victoria's busiest hospitals, including a cancer centre and an intensive care unit.

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Cho has pleaded guilty to charges including stalking, producing intimate images, producing and possessing child abuse material, and installing optical devices. He remains in the community on bail. On Monday, close to 100 people packed the County Court's largest room for his pre-sentence hearing. Most were victims of Cho's offending, and many stood before him to read emotional impact statements aloud.

The court heard police identified 874 victims among more than 3000 videos saved from hospital bathrooms and a further 3500 from share houses between 2000 and 2025. Cho was later caught with a laptop filled with intimate videos and images organised into folders named after each victim, along with tips on how to improve his crimes.

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Hospital Staff Raise Concerns

Staff at Austin Hospital first raised concerns in April and May 2025 that toilets had been locked for long periods and buttons had been removed, diverting everyone to a single cubicle. When hand towels were used to block toilets, a swipe-card audit showed Cho attended the hospital when rostered off, including 28 visits to emergency department toilets over three days in July 2025.

Crown prosecutor Mark Gibson, KC, said that from 2021 to 2025 Cho covertly recorded people using bathrooms at three hospitals and two private share homes. He installed white hooks on walls and hung mesh laundry bags carrying mobile phones inside them. Many videos also showed women changing sanitary pads and tampons. Cho was born in Malaysia and is a Singaporean citizen.

He served in the armed forces in 2016 and 2017 before moving to Melbourne to study medicine. He worked at hospitals across Victoria and Tasmania. His roles included surgical oncologist at the Peter McCallum Cancer Centre from August to November 2024, general surgery registrar at Royal Melbourne Hospital from February 2024 to January 2025, and at Austin Hospital from March to July 2025.

Investigation Into Hidden Cameras

A nurse first noticed a mesh bag hanging from a white hook on the back of a toilet door in November 2024 at Royal Melbourne Hospital. Inside was a phone and a note reading please do not remove my clothes. In January 2025 another staff member saw a bag, but Cho removed it before they returned with a colleague. Days later another bag was found, and staff were told not to leave personal belongings in toilets.

In March that year Cho began working at Austin Hospital, where 541 victims were secretly recorded and their images stored on a laptop in folders bearing their names. Most were nurses, but police, paramedics and allied health staff were also filmed in unisex bathrooms on wards, in emergency departments and intensive care units. An internal investigation began in June 2025. A staff coordinator questioned why Cho frequented the emergency department where he did not work.

On one occasion he said he was studying and getting a drink of Milo, and kept returning in later weeks despite being told to leave. When police were called and seized a bag with a recording phone inside, they discovered a seven-minute-long video, the court heard. In court there was resounding anger, humiliation and shock that the perpetrator was a member of the medical profession.

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Victims Share Impact Statements

Many victims said they now avoid public bathrooms, sobbing as they described the torment and the PTSD and depression diagnoses they live with. A Peter McCallum Cancer Centre nurse said she had spent her career caring for people during the most difficult and vulnerable times of their lives, only for that same workplace to be where her dignity was taken. I do not know if I will ever be the same nurse again, she said through heavy tears.

I stopped being the person who cared for others and started needing to be cared for myself. The trauma follows me home and I worry the version of me that existed before has gone forever. Before this happened people described me as the light in the room. Now there are days when I am so consumed by thoughts and trauma, I barely recognise myself.

I hope today can be the start of putting down something I should not have to carry. An ICU nurse recalled being at home holding her newborn baby when police first called. She has been unable to return to work. Working in healthcare, we are unfortunately no strangers to all sorts of abuse.

But I never thought I would be treated this way by one of our own. Those hallways will forever feel different, she said. A colleague said she was visibly pregnant when her intimate areas were filmed, and now wonders if he ever noticed or cared. What you have done to me has caused immense harm and irreparable damage.

But we are not what happened to us. How I am is how I chose to respond. I hope both justice is served and that you find redemption, she said. With anger in her voice, another nurse said Cho's sexual violence had solidified for her that women are not safe around men.

It is sad to know when you are sentenced, you will go to prison and my taxes will still be paying for you to eat and have shelter when there are kinder people out there with none of those things. I screamed and I cried about the fact someone had naked images of me. I had days of disbelief and fear that I no longer have control over my body.