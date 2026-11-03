Point Of Law Wins Melbourne Cup for Part-Owners Bec and Chris Judd

Point Of Law, part-owned by Bec and Chris Judd, won the Melbourne Cup at Flemington. The couple also had James J Braddock, trained by Joseph O'Brien, finish seventh in the race.

Point Of Law, a horse part-owned by Bec and Chris Judd, won the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday. The couple watched from the Crown marquee as the horse formerly owned by King Charles III exploded away from the field in the final furlong and won easily.

It was one of two well-fancied runners they had in the Cup. The other Judd runner was James J Braddock, trained by Joseph O'Brien, which finished seventh. Ciaron Maher trained Point Of Law, and Ethan Brown was the jockey. The pair celebrated their Melbourne Cup win after the race.

Also read Point Of Law Wins 166th Melbourne Cup For Trainer Ciaron Maher

Celebrity Judd Couple Add Melbourne Cup

Bec and Chris Judd sit right at the top of the celebrity tree covering the sporting, business, fashion, TV, politics and influencer branches. Thanks to Chris' exceptional AFL career, they have plenty of trophies on the mantelpiece. On Tuesday, they added one more: the Melbourne Cup. I am in the rare position of not actually knowing what to do, I just can't believe it, Bec told CBD minutes after Point Of Law won the Melbourne Cup.

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We just have a small share. It is amazing. I am supposed to be flying to Sydney tonight. The flight has been cancelled.

We are going to party. I don't think anything like this will ever happen again. The Judds bought into the imported gallopers quite recently via friends. No stranger to big occasions during his footy career, Chris Judd was cool and calm in the lead-up to the race.

Point Of Law Wins Major Racing Prize

Bec, who was queen of the Crown marquee sporting an eye-catching strapless multi-coloured dress by Solid and Striped, was a little bit on edge earlier. We've obviously been coming to the races probably for 20 years now, and we have had shares in horses for a very long time, but we've never had a runner in the Cup, let alone two, Bec said before the race that stops the nation. So it's very exciting.

When it rains it pours, and it feels a bit surreal and I don't know what to expect. The Melbourne Cup is Australia's most famous horse race and stops the nation each year. For the Judds, the win added a major sporting trophy to a collection built during Chris Judd's AFL career. Bec Judd celebrated after the race as part-owner of Point Of Law.

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The couple had two runners in the race, a rare achievement for owners who had never previously had a starter in the Cup. Point Of Law's victory delivered the biggest prize in Australian racing. James J Braddock, their other runner, finished seventh. Bec Judd said the couple had been attending the races for about 20 years and had owned shares in horses for a very long time.

Judds Celebrate Rare Cup Achievement

She described the experience as surreal and said she did not know what to expect before the race. After the win, she said the couple would party instead of flying to Sydney. The win by Point Of Law gave the Judds a Melbourne Cup trophy to sit alongside Chris Judd's AFL honours. The horse was formerly owned by King Charles III and was trained by Ciaron Maher.

Ethan Brown rode the winner. The Judds bought into the imported gallopers quite recently through friends.