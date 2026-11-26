Jewish writer David Leser, a two-time Walkley Award winner, has published a memoir about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict despite long doubting he was qualified to address the subject.

Jewish writer David Leser has won two Walkley Awards for his columns on the Israel-Palestine conflict, yet he had to be persuaded to address the topic in a new book.

A Troubled Jew Memoir

The book is titled Memoir of a Troubled Jew. This is a book I was never going to write, and a book I was probably always going to write. I was never going to write Memoir of a Troubled Jew, about the unending tragedy of Israel and Palestine, because I never felt I had read enough, or knew enough, to do the subject justice.

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The more I knew, the more I knew I did not know, and what I did not know seemed vast and dense and well beyond my reach. I was neither a Middle Eastern academic, nor a historian, nor a linguist specialising in the Middle East. I had never served as a diplomat in the region, or as a policy or intelligence adviser to anyone trying to grapple with the realpolitik of what was possible, rather than what was just.

My resume was slim by comparison. I was raised as a secular Jew. I had my bar mitzvah as a 13-year-old. I studied Middle Eastern politics as an undergraduate.

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I visited Israel and the occupied West Bank, both as a tourist and as a journalist, many times over half a century. In the late 1970s, I was mesmerised enough by an Egyptian president offering peace to the Israelis that, 10 years later, I went to Jerusalem as a young correspondent, still under a Middle Eastern spell, hoping to understand my Jewishness better by basing myself in the City of David.

Jerusalem Correspondent Ambitions

The image of then-Egyptian president Anwar Sadat, US president Jimmy Carter and Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin after signing a peace treaty between Egypt and Israel on March 26, 1979, remains a marker of that era. Once again, though, I never became what I would have called a Middle Eastern specialist, certainly not in the way I thought of many distinguished Israeli and Arab journalists, or western journalists such as I dearly wanted to be one of those journalists, but that was not the direction my life would take.

When I went to Jerusalem in late 1986 as a fledgling correspondent for the South China Morning Post, part of me imagined living there for years, learning to speak Hebrew and Arabic fluently, travelling regularly with my notebook and laptop from Jerusalem to Cairo, Beirut to Damascus, Ramallah to Amman, befriending people on all sides of the political and religious divide, perhaps even falling in love with an Israeli or Palestinian woman, then raising a family in Jerusalem. But just before leaving Sydney for Jerusalem, I fell in love with an Australian woman and, after our ill-fated trip to Gaza, we decided to get married and return to Sydney to build a life far from the faultlines of history.

On my return, I was initially at a loss to know what to write about, such was my obsession with the Middle East and all that it seemed to reveal about the human condition. Eventually, I found my way into profile-writing and discovered that in writing about people's internal tensions and struggles, I was sometimes witnessing the raw material for larger conflicts. Betrayal. Bitterness.

Humiliation. Fear. Wounded pride. A refusal to forgive.

Universal Human Conflicts

A desire for revenge. Memory, and the stories we told ourselves repeatedly. The universal was all there in the personal. What was a family feud if not a mighty struggle over different perceptions of fairness, belonging and memory?

What was a bitter divorce if not a contest over competing narratives? I wrote about dreamers and a good many rogues and scoundrels, too, and the more I did, the more difficult I found it to truly know someone.

People were never one thing, and if you listened to them explain their lives for long enough, you could see the way pain and damage had sometimes transmuted into a lifelong grievance, and how the certainty of that grievance had often led to a lifetime of blame. Multiply that by millions, then add history, religion, ideology and weaponry to the mix, and you had all the makings of a conflict of Middle Eastern proportions.

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I had also written about sport on a few occasions. All this by way of saying that I was never going to write a book on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict because it was too complicated and my attention had so often been elsewhere. Also, I did not feel sufficiently well-versed in Jewish studies to think I could do justice to my own heritage. Did I understand Jewish traditions, culture and background well enough?

Could I explain the political and religious movements that had informed Judaism? What did I know, say, of the Days of Judges, or how the 12 tribes of Israel had united? Or the secession movement of the 10th century BCE? Could I name any of the Zealots who had opposed Roman rule?

Did I understand the Kabbalah movement of the 16th century? Had I read the psalms of David or Solomon? What about the wisdom of the Talmud? Barely.

Synagogue Visit and Grief

When had I last entered a synagogue? Probably in 2016 when, together with my mother, sister and brother, we had gone to the Temple Emanuel in Sydney to observe my father's yahrzeit, the one-year anniversary of his death. Later that evening, and every year since the day he died, October 13, 2015, we would light a memorial candle to honour his memory, and, in my case, toast him with his favourite double whisky on the rocks.

And yet for all my gaps and deficiencies, there was this. From the age of 21, there had been no subject that had absorbed my interest more than the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In 1986, when I had chanced my arm on becoming a freelance correspondent in Jerusalem, I had done so, in part, to try to work out my Jewishness in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

How could we, as a people, inflict such indignities on another people after everything we had endured? How did Jewish people reconcile themselves to this? How did I? Every time I had been to Israel, and indeed when I had lived there in the late 1980s, I could see how easily a Jewish person could lose sight of that question in the day-to-day thrill of this great in-gathering of fellow Jews from all over the world.

Yemenites and Iraqis, Moroccans, Lithuanians and Poles, Germans, Russians, Ethiopians and Americans, orthodox and secular, Middle Eastern and European, all finding refuge or purpose or both in a homeland that had been dreamed of for centuries. The book is therefore less a claim to expertise than an attempt to confront a question that has followed him since he was 21. It was a book he was never going to write, and a book he was probably always going to write.