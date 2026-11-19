Sofia Franklyn's new memoir Daddy Issues offers her side of the Call Her Daddy fallout with Alex Cooper, detailing backstabbing, legal threats and a $200 million loss.

Sofia Franklyn's new memoir Daddy Issues, published by Simon and Schuster at $37, is best described as revenge served ice-cold. The book spins a new perspective on the saga widely known as the biggest podcast fumble in history, in which Franklyn ostensibly bungled herself out of a deal that her one-time partner Alex Cooper has spun into a $US500 million media and lifestyle empire, the Unwell Network.

Franklyn has been on the losing end of the public narrative ever since. The fallout was initially framed by Cooper, who in 2020 posted a slick video telling the podcast's #DaddyGang fans that Franklyn's greed, laziness and subservience to a man were to blame for their split. That man was her boyfriend at the time, HBO executive Peter Nelson, described in the book as its tragic collateral damage.

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Dave Portnoy Frames Franklyn As Entitled

The narrative was then cemented by the pair's original boss, Barstool Sports kingpin Dave Portnoy, who framed Franklyn as a messy, entitled brat in his tacky memoir. Franklyn's late entry details Cooper's behind-the-scenes backstabbing and calculated manoeuvring. She frames Cooper as a Gatsby-meets-Brutus character: secretive, unreliable, a ruthless social climber who had mysteriously cut ties with her past. Of course, it was all good at first.

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Early scenes highlight their sisterly, almost sapphic, camaraderie as Manhattan transplants. Later chapters drop in digs that explain the book's opening revelation that Cooper's husband, Matt Kaplan, called Franklyn's publisher saying Cooper was threatening to sue before the book was even written. It is the first I have heard from Alex in six years, Franklyn writes. The first since the fallout, when she stopped responding to my text messages.

The icky, enticing dirty laundry is worth the price of admission. Franklyn is such a thoughtful and emotive writer, naturally comfortable with contradictions, that even those not so invested in this Rashomon-like saga may be surprised. Starting from her wild childhood of drinking, drugs, sex and jail time, Franklyn deftly underscores why the betrayal hit so hard.

Franklyn Examines Toxic Male Presence

Sure, $200 million is probably most of it, but it also comes down to the ravaging of a belief she held sacred: that in a world of horrible men, women always had her back. Growing up, the male presence in Franklyn's life was either negligible or volatile. Her mother, an Argentinian immigrant who worked at a domestic violence shelter, had her young. Her biological father, a Spanish man named Joaquin, was entirely absent.

Her stepfather, Tom, a New Zealander, struggled with drug abuse. Elsewhere, her experiences with men have been violent or criminal. The stalwarts in her life, unconditionally supportive, have been women: her mum, her grandma, her mum's sisters and Spanish friends, her childhood friend Mia. As she herself writes, Franklyn's smarts have been underestimated due to her now trademark vocal fry.

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Listen to the audiobook, it is worth it. Her sharp imagery puts you in the centre of her paranoid spiral, to the point where she is accusing her own mum of spying on her. A scene where she is begging Cooper to let her back on the show, realising she has no alternative path, is gruesome. Another, where she is reacting in real-time to Cooper's viral The Truth About Call Her Daddy video, is devastating.

Franklyn Depicts Paranoid Spiral Desperation

Lost a friend? I am right here. Just answer my texts. I am waving the white flag, she writes.

By the book's end, after her desperation is exhausted, like all good writers, Franklyn has no censor when it comes to depicting herself at her most pitiful and depraved. That white flag takes on new symbolism: a clean slate. When Franklyn, broken and literally unwell in a pharmacy where she is shopping for medicine, comes across Cooper's signature on a hydration drink, she laughs at the cosmic absurdity.

Memoir Takes Aim At Girlboss Feminism

The memoir also takes aim at Call Her Daddy's #girlboss-era feminism, an easier stance to take when you did not land the bag. It is also bait from someone so unscrupulously written out of the main story. Alex Cooper will surely have to re-engage at some point, which you imagine is all Sofia Franklyn ever wanted. It is the saga we need and deserve. For Franklyn, it is a hard-won insight.