A travel writer visits Alice Springs and finds a town of art, culture and community that contradicts its crime-heavy headlines, with locals saying they feel safer there than in Sydney.

A travel writer has described finding a side of Alice Springs that contradicts its crime-heavy reputation, reporting that locals told her they feel safer in the outback town than in Sydney.

Alice Springs Art Tour Experience

The account follows a visit built around an outback art tour, with stops at galleries, natural landmarks and community spaces across the region. At Page 27 Cafe, down an Alice Springs laneway, ceiling fans cool tables that buzz with friends catching up over coffee and tourists lingering over breakfast, as the morning sun slants between shade sails. It could almost be Melbourne, if Melbourne had this much sun. It was definitely not the Alice Springs the writer had expected.

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Crime, alcohol-fuelled violence, trouble involving young people and curfews have dominated headlines in recent years, contributing to a perception that Alice, known as Mparntwe to its Arrernte traditional owners, is somewhere travellers should avoid. Over breakfast, the writer told her travel companion, who grew up there, that she was surprised by how at ease she felt. The companion replied: I feel safer here than I do in Sydney.

She acknowledged the town's challenges but pointed to the Strong Grandmothers Group of the Central Desert as an example of community-led solutions. The women have spent years supporting vulnerable children on Alice's streets and have built trust and respect in areas where police have often struggled. Around the corner, the pair ducked into Red Kangaroo Books on Todd Mall, its shelves stacked with Indigenous histories and desert writing.

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Outside, the mall is undergoing a multimillion-dollar makeover, while galleries including Papunya Tula Artists and 8 Hele Gallery exhibit the town's extraordinary creative talent. Further afield, Tjanpi Desert Weavers transform native grasses into sculptures, while Bindi Mwerre Anthurre Artists supports Aboriginal artists living with disabilities. Angkerle Atwatye, also known as Standley Chasm, is described as a must-see. There, Arrernte guide David McCormack introduces visitors to the landscape his family has cared for over generations.

David McCormack Guide Standley Chasm

Along a bush track, he points out native hops, bush banana and bush coconut, cracking one open to reveal the tiny edible larvae inside. Entering the chasm, the temperature drops. He tells visitors how his ancestors found refuge from the desert heat there and that ancestral stories connect the place to four different nations. He says: Every time I'm here, the significance behind the place, and what it means to my people and my family, is humbling.

After sunset, the writer swapped ancient landscapes for Bojangles, an outback saloon heaving with jackaroos and jillaroos fresh from a rodeo, in oversized hats and cowboy boots. With Alice's strict alcohol controls, ID checks are commonplace. But at 42, it had been a while since the writer was carded, so she had left hers behind. The bouncer looked her over and said: You'll be right.

Just don't glass anyone, OK? Inside, everyone seemed relaxed, drinking and playing pool. It was only when the writer noticed barbed wire fringing the courtyard fence that she thought again about his joke. At Simpsons Gap the next morning, British artist Anna Dakin gave what she calls a speed course in painting.

Dakin moved to Alice 12 years ago, after hiking the Larapinta Trail with watercolours and glittery Doc Martens. Painting, she says, forces us to pay attention. She says: The challenge is to override our mind's natural belief that it knows what it's looking at, before it's digested the visual information. As they painted gum trees and rock formations, the conversation moved to Alice's reputation.

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Anna Dakin Artist Alice Springs Views

Dakin says: When I first arrived here, I felt more comfortable than I had anywhere in the world, and safer too. She still does. Dakin says: This is a place that holds so much cultural significance, and there are so many more interesting things to talk about here than crime. They discussed the irony of how, amid mounting global crises, so little attention is paid to the knowledge systems that have sustained Aboriginal cultures for millennia.

Dakin says: There are ways to interact with ancient knowledge systems that have allowed people here to thrive for a very long time. Her words were still with the writer that afternoon at Olive Pink Botanic Garden, climbing through native gardens as black-footed rock-wallabies appeared among the boulders.

From the top, she looked across Alice and the ranges beyond, struggling to reconcile the captivating place she had actually seen with the one she had been conditioned to see by headlines and YouTube. Later, at Earth Sanctuary Observatory, Saturn hung in the darkness, its rings impossibly clear through a giant telescope. Beneath the desert stars, a white-bearded guide named Andrew, nicknamed the wizard, taught visitors to find their bearings by the Southern Cross.

On the final morning, the writer set out alone towards Emily Gap, reluctant to leave and keen to squeeze in one last adventure. For two hours she walked through red ranges and spinifex, with nobody else in sight.

Then she noticed a snake trail curling through the red dirt ahead. Of all the things she had been warned about in Alice Springs, somehow nobody had mentioned those. For travellers considering a visit, DoubleTree by Hilton is about two kilometres from the centre of Alice Springs, with two restaurants, a bar and pool. Rooms start from $188 a night.

Nina Karnikowski is a travel writer focused on sustainability and the author of two books including Go Lightly: How to Travel Without Hurting the Planet.