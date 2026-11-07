Duty Free Not Dead: Vanuatu Store Offers Cheap Rum, Readers Share Tips

Travelers share duty-free discoveries, from bargain Nicaraguan rum in Vanuatu to generous perfume allowances and Japan's new refund rules. Readers also praise Hurtigruten's response to feedback and warn about unbolted hotel safes.

A traveler found a duty-free store in Vanuatu with remarkably low prices on alcohol, including hard-to-find Nicaraguan rums for only $10-$15 a litre. The discovery challenges the idea that duty free is a relic of old-time air travel.

Andrew Mitchell of Wurtulla, Queensland, said he had thought duty free was done because discounts and range seemed lacking. But during a recent two-week trip to Vanuatu, he found a little duty-free store at the international departure gate at Port Vila. It had an amazing selection of alcohol at bargain prices. He kept getting out his calculator to double-check that the prices were correct.

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He stocked up on four litres for about $50. He is now thinking of returning to Vanuatu, calling it a friendly and beautiful nation on our doorstep. He said the selection and pricing of that little store are unmatched in his experience. Another reader said they had traveled many times without using duty-free options at Melbourne Airport.

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For a trip in September, they checked prices of favourite perfumes. Local department stores could not compete with the duty-free price even when discounted. The reader praised Lotte Duty Free's service of buy on the way out and pick up on return. The wait to pick up was literally 30 seconds, unlike the queue at immigration.

They spent too much on perfume. When confirming the allowance of items up to $990 in value, a sales assistant said customs focus on high-end products such as designer handbags and watches, so they were OK to purchase more. Being a rule follower, they did no such thing. One reader called duty free at airports a joke because prices are so inflated.

But they noted that in Japan, producing a foreign passport at payment time in any major retail outlet gives an instant 10 per cent discount. That was easier than producing receipts and items at the airport to claim a refund. They also noted that buying alcohol at Japanese convenience stores is significantly cheaper than duty-free shops at the airport. Their tip: pack your Australian allowance securely in your check-in luggage.

New Japan Tax Rules

However, an editor's note said Japan changed its rules on November 1. Visitors now have to claim their refund at the airport upon departure, as in other countries. Following a recent Scandinavian trip that included a five-day rail and sail package with Hurtigruten, a reader was asked to provide feedback. Disappointed with a couple of aspects, they responded.

To their surprise, the company emailed a few days later with an apology and a modest compensation offer. The reader said it was a pleasant reward for the time spent filling out the survey. It also gave assurance that they had been heard and that the company wanted to correct the issues. They added that post-experience surveys, tedious as they may be, can give a direct voice to the unimpressed, frustrated or annoyed traveler.

Another tip: check that the hotel safe is fixed in position. A reader said that on many occasions they have checked whether a safe is bolted down, only to discover it was not. These safes are generally not too heavy and could be easily removed if not properly secured. In a piece on ocean pools, a reader said they would have thought the one at Kiama would head the list.

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The Ghan Family Holiday

Just down the loop road from the famous Blowhole, there is also a sheltered toddlers' pool alongside, plenty of parking and showers. It is a short walk to a popular cafe, a fish shop and an excellent gift shop. Depending on the season, you might also spot passing whales, dolphins and an occasional seal. A multi-generational holiday on The Ghan included four days in Darwin to start and three in Adelaide to end.

Separate apartments in the same accommodation in Darwin and Adelaide kept the family together but separate. The grandsons, aged 13 to 20, loved The Ghan, although they were by far the youngest passengers. The reader called it a rare opportunity for the whole family to be together, to see and learn about Australia, with someone else doing the cooking and logistics. They thoroughly recommend it.

One reader shared a hotel breakfast preference: their wife does not allow Coco Pops in the house, feeling they are a confection best left to small children rather than middle-aged men who should know better. So the best hotel breakfast is one where they can line up with other husbands for the rare treat that is just like a chocolate milkshake, only crunchy, to break their fast. Followed by croissants with too much butter and honey.

Airport Currency Exchange

On currency exchange, a reader returning from Europe had some euros left. At Sydney Airport they were offered $180 and declined. The same money was exchanged in Chinatown and they received $410. More than double.

Lesson learnt: stay away from exchanging money at airports. Traveller invites readers to share what dish eaten at a roadside stand, market stall, or hole-in-the-wall place was worth making the entire trip for. Thoughts can be sent via the box below or emailed to travellerletters@traveller.com.au. A selection will be published in an upcoming edition.