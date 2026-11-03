Review: Jem Calder's Debut Novel I Want You to Be Happy Explores Love and Ennui in London

A review of Jem Calder's debut novel I Want You to Be Happy, a bleak yet brilliant story of Chuck and Joey's relationship in London, published by Faber.

Jem Calder's debut novel I Want You to Be Happy is a bleak, brilliant story of love and entrapment in London, published by Faber at $33.

Love and Entrapment in Calder Debut

It follows Chuck, a copywriter and aspiring writer, and Joey, a barista also hoping to write. They fall in lust, then face the possibilities of love, its apparent refusal, bitterness and misunderstandings. Dating here is not flirtation but a contact sport. The reviewer initially hated the book for its first 100 pages, then loved it by the last 100.

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Love is a strong word for a novel dedicated to making you feel terrible. Yet the reviewer was exhilarated by how agonisingly, excruciatingly cruel Calder's debut is. It is the polar opposite of escapist literature: it is entrapment literature. Readers seeking fiction that obsessively mirrors their world will find every tic, reference and bit of overthinking glowingly recognisable.

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For both Joey and Chuck, life is cramped. Cheap bars continually close and are cyclically replaced by more expensive ones. People overpay for groceries and return home to eat child-sized portions on IKEA furniture, furiously dispatching the evidence before flatmates return from the office. Friendships exist at least in theory, but their conditionality is so immense that they resemble enemies who are just unexpectedly nice to you.

When Joey reflects on an early date message from Chuck, she felt more grateful than excited, a sentiment that could apply to how the characters feel about their entire lives. The motto of Calder's novel is basically expect little, accept less. What else would you expect from the story of a woman in her early-20s entering a situationship with an emotionally repressed man in his late 30s?

Chuck and Joey Relationship Dynamics

Chuck has an ex-fiancee, and their relationship lasted 12 years, which Joey notes is more than half my life. Feckless man-child that he is, Chuck is more inclined to dream than commit. Ironically, one cancels the other: he wants to be a writer, or thinks he wants to, and his ex-fiancee's enthusiasm gives him more energy than he can muster himself.

The chapters alternate between each character, but it feels intentional that what we truly hear throughout the novel is perhaps closer to Chuck's voice. He is a man unable to reconcile what the end of his longest relationship might truly mean. Meeting Joey, who is younger, more naive and prone to imagining that if the nice things she experiences with Chuck could be strung together properly they might become a life, suggests a fresh start at least for him.

Perhaps it is easier to admire than to love a work so closely attuned to the boredom and violence of life in 2026. When Chuck catches Joey checking herself out on her phone while he is at the bar grabbing drinks, she reflects that any revealing of oneself that is not pre-thought and planned risks giving your date the advantage.

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Both characters are hung up on who might be the first to suggest something, to put themselves ever so barely out there. It is as if Calder were taunting the reader: do they even like each other? Hard to say. Midway through the novel, Calder stages a deliciously cruel workplace performance review during which Chuck, or at least the reader, realises just how distant his complacent-yet-confident sense of things is from that of those around him.

Bleak Portrayal of Depression and Isolation

Joey puts questions to him that are really invitations. Chuck's easy dismissal of these is not just self-absorbed; it is the go-to habit of a man perpetually unaware that the person he is talking to may be humouring his avoidant tendencies to protect his feelings, or hers, or both. I Want You to Be Happy is a novel so bleak, so invested in depression, you would think sadness was a bull market.

Calder has a real knack for dropping hints about his characters' self-delusions and then, when they are among others, allowing the consequences to play out. This is a novel about characters afraid to interrogate themselves, or afraid to be with others enough to even begin needing to interrogate themselves. The voids they create can as easily be read as filled with IKEA furniture and self-improvement homilies as they can a lifetime's worth of doomed resignation.

Calder's lesson is that pain can be useful. Not for rising or grinding or hypercapitalist self-optimisation but out of necessity. Because when you are going through hell, the best advice is this: keep going.