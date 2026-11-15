Artist Heidi Everett says schizophrenia headlines stigmatise people after violent crimes

Heidi Everett, diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder at 23, says media coverage linking schizophrenia to violent crime shames a whole community. She calls for a mental health Triple Zero option and dignified dialogue with people who have lived experience.

Artist and mental health advocate Heidi Everett says every day she buys herself a coffee as a reminder that she is an adult, despite all the things convincing her, and perhaps society, otherwise.

She works hard to remind herself she is actually OK. The world is not falling apart because of her existence and there are no monsters under her bed.

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Diagnosed With Schizophrenia

Then out of nowhere, she gets another reminder: I am bad. While waiting for her coffee, she glances down at the newspaper stand and sees her health condition linked to a shockingly violent crime in big, bold shouty letters. Instead of leaving the cafe sipping her freshly brewed coffee, she becomes a walking headline. Everett was diagnosed with schizophrenia at 23.

Her version was schizoaffective, which usually involves hallucinations or delusions and mood changes. There are at least seven subtypes. When she was young, she was bullied by classmates and teachers alike, and the fictional world of Narnia became her happy place. As she got older, magical friends were displaced by people more interested in how she would believe anything she was told.

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Her skills living in other worlds became a form of survival. That world became a familiar place, and that is where she was later scraped up and put into a public psych ward full of human suffering. The diagnosis she got for the rest of her life was based on a set of questions asked by a male psychiatrist she had only just met, in a suit and bow tie no less. Did she hear voices?

Did she see things nobody else did? Did she want to die? She answered yes to everything. She wanted to tell him her voices were jazz singers, opera sopranos and orchestras, but lacked the ability to respond beyond yes or no. There were no long conversations about the difficult times, places and people she had already lived through.

Twenty minutes later, she became Schizophrenia. No longer Heidi Everett, artist, wannabe park ranger and Michael J. Fox's wife. Just Schizophrenia. One of the hallmarks of her condition is psychosis.

Its Greek and Latin etymology means abnormal condition of the soul. But these days, anything with psych in the title equates to mind alone. And just like her doctor's report, that label is all over the headlines again. She categorically condemns the actions of all people who hurt other people.

Sadly, when psychosis is a factor in someone doing something inconceivably awful, it is her and her friends with schizophrenia who are implicated. Their diagnosis is the explainer. Her schizy community is enduring another round of shame because the latest research indicates they are to blame. So they decide it is better to not play tennis today, meet for coffee or go for that job interview.

Reading these headlines, she can see why people might be fearful of psychosis. Mental health is complex, yet a whole community of disabled people bear the shame. The stigma does the driving, but they pay the toll. Recent coverage has focused on the Haines attack, including Dezi Freeman and Helen Haines' alleged attacker, who needed mental health help before the attacks.

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Social Model Of Disability

None came. In the 20th century, the medical model sought to cure, treat or prevent health conditions. But in the early 2000s, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities said, You know what, let's try improving the environments we all share to reduce the disabling element of health conditions. Everett learnt Auslan as part of the move towards a more inclusive society, and she says we are all pretty good with guide dogs and ramps now.

But this social model does not seem to extend to accommodating people with complex mental health conditions. The mental health system, led by psychiatry, still reigns supreme and psychosis is the problem, not social attitudes, practices or infrastructure that cause or enhance it. The social model of disability has moved on from deficit language and attitudes. So Everett refers to her disability as complex mental health rather than using her clinical diagnosis.

For her, a flare-up happens when the stresses of life become too much. These can be both mundane, such as starting a job, too much admin or lack of accessible public transport, and extraordinary things like homelessness or grief. Psychosis can happen when both categories get lots of ticks. Homelessness is one example she highlights.

Lack Of Faith In System

She has a posse of familiar people she trusts and she talks to them regularly. But she does not have any faith left in our mental health system. It has surpassed its capacity for stress management and is now in its own state of psychosis. The biggest barrier to people asking for help is the fact there is no one around to ask.

She would love it if Australia had a Triple Zero option for mental health emergencies, staffed by crisis teams, carers, First Nations and lived expertise peers. It would be far more practical to have someone rock up in sneakers, perhaps with a Labrador and a tennis ball, than police with Tasers and handcuffs. People with conditions such as schizophrenia are not only mentally ill, she says.

They are creative geniuses who have developed some remarkable coping mechanisms to survive brutal social abuses. Headlines do not fill the void in public understanding or reduce violence. The UN states that framing mental health conditions as a social burden undermines equal rights, inclusion and access to care. It is our right to go through the day not feeling ashamed, frightened or stigmatised by a health condition.

We need to start having dignified dialogue with people with lived experience of complex mental health, and systems to make sure we have a society built on conversations, not left reeling from a headline. Heidi Everett is an artist, writer and mental health advocate.